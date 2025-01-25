Bean's Three Point Night Helps Mariners Sweep Worcester

January 25, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)

Maine Mariners News Release







PORTLAND, ME - Justin Bean pitched in on all three Mariners goals in a 3-1 victory over the Worcester Railers on Saturday night at the Cross Insurance Arena. It was the Mariners' second consecutive victory over the Railers, closing the gap in the North Division playoff race. A crowd of 5,588 witnessed the Mariners victory.

For the second night in a row, the Mariners struck early to grab the 1-0 lead. Off a faceoff in the attacking zone, Chase Zieky worked the puck back to Justin Bean at the point who beat Railers netminder Hugo Ollas with a shot off the crossbar at 5:04 of the opening frame. Shortly after the goal, Mariners captain Wyllum Deveaux dropped the gloves with Worcester's Lincoln Hatten. Maine led 1-0 after one.

At 4:05 of the second period, Maine doubled the lead when Jacob Hudson netted a goal for the second game in a row. Bean moved the puck from the right point to Hudson on the left side, for Hudson to drive in and rip one through Ollas' arm. The Railers got on the board at 11:03 of the period when Riley Ginnell tipped one by Maier in the goal mouth. From that point to the end of the period, the Railers dictated play, but the Mariners held their 2-1 lead.

Xander Lamppa netted a key insurance goal at 2:07 of the third to restore the Mariners' two-goal lead. Lamppa drove in from the right side and squeezed a backhander through Hugo Ollas for his fourth goal of the season, Bean collecting his third point of the night with an assist. The Mariners penalty kill stepped up in the third period with three successful kills, going 5/5 in the game.

Nolan Maier made 31 saves to earn his fourth win of the season, while Ollas stopped 18 of 21. The Mariners now lead the VIP Rivalry Cup 5-3-1, and can clinch it with a point in either of the last two head-to-head meetings with the Railers. Maine also closed within three points of the fourth and final North Division playoff spot.

The Mariners (16-18-3-0) have one more at home this weekend tomorrow afternoon at 3 PM against the Trois-Rivieres Lions. It's "Pucks N' Paws," presented by UNUM. The first 1,000 fans will receive a pet bandana, also presented by UNUM. Single game tickets are available at MarinersOfMaine.com or at the Hammond Lumber Company Box Office inside the Cross Insurance Arena. For more information on ticket packages and group discounts, fans can call 833-GO-MAINE, go to MarinersOfMaine.com, or visit the Mariners front office at 94 Free Street in Portland.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from January 25, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.