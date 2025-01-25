Osmundson Scores in 100th Pro Game in Loss to Adirondack
January 25, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)
Norfolk Admirals News Release
Glens Falls, N.Y. - Following their recent victory in a shootout, the Norfolk Admirals traveled overnight to New York to commence a series of three games against the Adirondack Thunder. Brandon Osmundson recorded the sole goal for Norfolk in his 100th professional game; however, the Admirals were ultimately defeated by the Thunder, 6-1.
Dom DiVincentiis made his 20th appearance in goal, registering 33 saves out of 39 shots faced.
During the opening period, the Thunder demonstrated superior forechecking that allowed them to score first near the halfway point when Kurt Gosselin successfully maneuvered a shot past the glove of DiVincentiis, establishing a 1-0 lead for the home team.
This solitary goal remained unchanged for a significant portion of the period, thanks to DiVincentiis's commendable efforts in goal. However, Adirondack extended their lead to 2-0 with less than one minute remaining in the period. Josh Filmon capitalized on a loose puck in the crease, solidifying Adirondack's advantage.
After the first 20 minutes, it remained 2-0 as the Thunder led the shot count 13-8 against Norfolk.
Early in the second period, Osmundson got the Admirals onto the board with his 13th goal of the season. This goal was facilitated by a pass from Filip Fornåå Svensson, who provided the puck in front of the net, allowing Osmundson to finish with a forehand shot to the top shelf.
As the period progressed, it appeared that the Admirals had equalized with a goal from Brady Fleurent. The goal was ultimately negated due to an infraction involving goalie interference. Although Norfolk successfully killed off an Adirondack power play, the Thunder soon increased their lead to 3-1 with just under five minutes remaining, with Ryan Wheeler directing a shot past DiVincentiis's blocker. The score remained unchanged after 40 minutes, as Norfolk's momentum diminished following the disallowed goal from Fleurent.
The Admirals commenced the third period while at a disadvantage, having incurred a late tripping penalty assessed to Denis Smirnov. Although Norfolk had several opportunities to get back into the contest, but Adirondack extended their lead with three additional goals.
Filmon once again found the back of the net with a shot from the slot, increasing the score to 4-1 with fewer than five minutes remaining in the game. Furthermore, Adirondack secured another goal with less than three minutes on the clock, capitalizing on a power play through Kevin O'Neil, which brought the score to 5-1.
T.J. Friedmann added the final goal of the evening with under two minutes remaining making it 6-1.
Ultimately, the score remained unchanged, and the Admirals experienced a defeat with a final tally of 6-1. Presently, Norfolk holds the third position in the North Division with a total of 49 points.
Sentara Health Three Stars of the Game
1. ADK - J. Filmon (2 goals, 1 assist, +2)
2. ADK - K. Gosselin (1 goal, 3 assists, +4)
3. ADK - T. Brennan (22 saves off of 23 shots faced)
What's Next
Game Two with the Thunder is tomorrow afternoon inside Cool Insuring Arena with the puck drop slated for 3:00 p.m.
