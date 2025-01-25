Singleton Comes Back from Ontario for NASCAR Night

(GREENVILLE, S.C.) - The Greenville Swamp Rabbits, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Los Angeles Kings, announced via a Swamp Rabbit Moving Transaction that Tate Singleton has been assigned to the Swamp Rabbits by the Ontario Reign in advance of "NASCAR Night", presented by Arthrex, tonight against the Reading Royals.

Singleton comes back after playing in his first AHL action of the season. Th 5'9", 180-pound forward logged six games with the Swamp Rabbits AHL affiliate, getting into a fight against the Iowa Wild on January 12th.

Hailing from West Lebanon, N.H., Singleton comes back to the Swamp Rabbits having registered seven goals and 18 points in 26 games. The 26-year-old spent last season between the ECHL with the Newfoundland Growlers (59gp, 25g-23ast-48pts) and AHL's Toronto Marlies (12gp, 1g-5ast-6pts). He turned professional last season following the conclusion of his NCAA college hockey career with The Ohio State University, compiling 70 points (33g-37ast) in 140 games as a Buckeye.

The Swamp Rabbits conclude the weekend against Reading with "NASCAR Night", presented by Arthrex. The annual fan favorite night features appearances from 21 drivers, including three-time NASCAR Cup Series Champion Joey Logano, Kyle Busch, Bubba Wallace, and Spire Motorsports drivers Justin Haley, Michael McDowell, reigning Sunoco Rookie of the Year Carson Hocevar, and Rajah Caruth. Puck drop for the night where the rubber meets the ice is slated for 7:05 p.m. EST at Bon Secours Wellness Arena on Saturday, January 25th.

