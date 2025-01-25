Singleton Comes Back from Ontario for NASCAR Night
January 25, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)
Greenville Swamp Rabbits News Release
(GREENVILLE, S.C.) - The Greenville Swamp Rabbits, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Los Angeles Kings, announced via a Swamp Rabbit Moving Transaction that Tate Singleton has been assigned to the Swamp Rabbits by the Ontario Reign in advance of "NASCAR Night", presented by Arthrex, tonight against the Reading Royals.
Singleton comes back after playing in his first AHL action of the season. Th 5'9", 180-pound forward logged six games with the Swamp Rabbits AHL affiliate, getting into a fight against the Iowa Wild on January 12th.
Hailing from West Lebanon, N.H., Singleton comes back to the Swamp Rabbits having registered seven goals and 18 points in 26 games. The 26-year-old spent last season between the ECHL with the Newfoundland Growlers (59gp, 25g-23ast-48pts) and AHL's Toronto Marlies (12gp, 1g-5ast-6pts). He turned professional last season following the conclusion of his NCAA college hockey career with The Ohio State University, compiling 70 points (33g-37ast) in 140 games as a Buckeye.
The Swamp Rabbits conclude the weekend against Reading with "NASCAR Night", presented by Arthrex. The annual fan favorite night features appearances from 21 drivers, including three-time NASCAR Cup Series Champion Joey Logano, Kyle Busch, Bubba Wallace, and Spire Motorsports drivers Justin Haley, Michael McDowell, reigning Sunoco Rookie of the Year Carson Hocevar, and Rajah Caruth. Puck drop for the night where the rubber meets the ice is slated for 7:05 p.m. EST at Bon Secours Wellness Arena on Saturday, January 25th.
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from January 25, 2025
- Singleton Comes Back from Ontario for NASCAR Night - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- ECHL Announces Fine, Suspension - ECHL
- Rush Game Notes: January 25, 2025 vs. Allen Americans - Rapid City Rush
- Wichita Continues Weekend Series Tonight at Utah - Wichita Thunder
- Thunder Ink Goaltender Colby Muise - Adirondack Thunder
- Americans Look for Split in South Dakota - Allen Americans
- Lions Fall to Norfolk in Shootout - Trois-Rivieres Lions
- Andrew Bellant Scores Two Goals While Bryan Thomson Makes 38 Saves in Idaho's 5-2 Win Over Tulsa - Idaho Steelheads
- Wichita Survives Wild Contest on Friday vs. Utah - Wichita Thunder
- Komets Slay Monsters in the Opening Game of the Weekend - Fort Wayne Komets
- Grizz Fall 6-4 in Wild Friday Night Battle - Utah Grizzlies
- Knight Monsters Falter In Homecoming Against Fort Wayne - Tahoe Knight Monsters
- Americans Fall to Rapid City in a Shootout - Allen Americans
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Greenville Swamp Rabbits Stories
- Singleton Comes Back from Ontario for NASCAR Night
- Late Rally Falls Short for the Swamp Rabbits
- Welcome Back, Old Friend: Justin Haley and his Return to Spire Motorsports
- Swamp Rabbits Announce Additional Guests for NASCAR Night
- Parker Berge Named an ECHL Eastern Conference All-Star