Royals Conclude Southern Road Trip in Sunday Showdown with Stingrays

January 25, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)

Reading, PA - The Reading Royals, proud ECHL affiliate of the Philadelphia Flyers and Lehigh Valley Phantoms, conclude a three-game road-trip against the South Carolina Stingrays on Sunday, January 26th at 3:05 PM at North Charleston Coliseum.

The Royals return home for a three-game home stand beginning with a two-game series against the Adirondack Thunder on Saturday, February 1st at 7:00 PM and Sunday, February 2nd at 3:00 PM. The home stand concludes against the Norfolk Admirals on Tuesday, February 4th at 10:30 AM.

Non-Divisional Opponents:

The Stingrays are the fourth of six non-divisional opponents the Royals face during the 2024-25 season (Indy Fuel, Jacksonville Icemen, Greenville Swamp Rabbits, South Carolina Stingrays, Kalamazoo Wings and Fort Wayne Komets). Out of the six teams, the Royals host only Indy (Nov. 9 & 10) and Jacksonville (Jan. 17, 18 & 20).

The Royals hoist an 16-17-3 all-time record against the Stingrays in regular season meetings, along with a 3-4 record in the Kelly Cup Playoffs following their full seven-game series in the first round of the 2015 Kelly Cup Playoffs. The Royals last faced off against South Carolina on February 9th, 2017 (5-4 L).

Royals Right Now:

The Royals enter their third game of a three-game road trip with a 17-19-4-1 record (35 points) after sweeping a two-game series against the Greenville Swamp Rabbits with a 3-2 win on Friday, January 24th and 3-2 shootout victory on Saturday January 25th.

Forward Matt Miller (5g-17a) and Sam Sedley (2-20a) enter the series with a team-high 22 points. Forward Tyler Gratton leads Reading in goals (12) and Sedley leads the Royals in assists (20).

Scouting the Stingrays:

South Carolina enters the Sunday showdown with a 24-10-2-2 record (51 points) through their first 38 games of the 2024-25 campaign.

ECHL affiliates to the Washington Capitals and Hershey Bears, South Carolina's offense is led by forward Kyler Kupka in points with 36 (18g-18a) and goals (18). Defenseman Austin Magera leads the Stingrays' in assists (24) and ranks second on the team in points (31).

