Rush Game Notes: January 25, 2025 vs. Allen Americans

(RAPID CITY, S.D.)- The Rapid City Rush, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Calgary Flames, looks to follow up a dramatic shootout victory as it faces the Allen Americans in the second game of the two-game series. Puck drop is scheduled for 7:05 p.m. MST on Saturday at The Monument Ice Arena.

LAST TIME OUT

The Rush opened up its crucial series against Allen with a 4-3 shootout win last night. In a back-and-forth game that saw nobody lead by multiple goals, the Rush held a 3-2 lead for nearly the entire third period until Allen's Brayden Guy tied the game with 34.5 seconds remaining. Despite 12 combined shots in overtime, including multiple Rush breakaways, the two teams went to a shootout. Deni Goure opened up the skills competition with a goal in the first round, then Christian Propp proceeded to shut the door with a 3-for-3 performance for the win.

VICTORIOUS IN THE SHOOTOUT

The Rush had lost its first three shootouts of the season before earning the extra point last night. It was also Christian Propp's first turn in the shootout, with Connor Murphy having been in net for the first three.

CHEAT CODE

Deni Goure helped the Rush to a victory with his league-leading third shootout goal of the season. He is one of only three players in the ECHL with three shootout goals. Goure, who has been selected in every shootout so far, is 3-for-4.

BACK IN HIS OFFICE

Blake Bennett has scored three goals in his first three Rush games of the season. Two of them have come on near-identical setups on the power play: a one-timer from the right faceoff dot. Bennett's PPG in the first period got the Rush on the board last night.

GOING FOR THE SWEEP

Though the Rush's home record is a respectable 7-9-4, Rapid City gets its first opportunity for a weekend sweep on home ice when it faces the Americans tonight. Two more points would be monumental with the two clubs facing off in Texas next week.

READY FOR THE STOCK SHOW

The Black Hills Stock Show & Rodeo takes over The Monument next week, meaning the Rush will go on their annual 'Stock Show Road Trip.' Rapid City travels to Allen, Texas and Boise, Idaho for three games each before flying home on February 9th.

