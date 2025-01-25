Boscq Wins It in OT, Iowa Comes from Behind for 4-3 Victory Over Toledo

Toledo, OH - Iowa Heartlanders defenseman Jules Boscq scored on a snapper from the left post at 1:45 of overtime and the Heartlanders overcame a two-goal deficit to defeat the Toledo Walleye, 4-3, Saturday at Huntington Center. On the winner, Matt Sop (1g, 1a) juked in from the right circle and spotted Boscq darting to the far post. Sop centered it and Boscq tallied his seventh of the season, his second overtime-winning goal.

Will Calverley scored twice for Iowa.

Iowa trailed 2-0 in the first, then scored three in a row to take the lead. Toledo tied the game with 4:23 left to force overtime.

Down by two early, the Heartlanders responded with 7:29 left in the first to pull within one. Calverley redirected a left-point shot from Bogdans Hodass. Calverley has ten goals this season, a career high. Gavin Hain earned the secondary helper.

Calverley earned his second of the game on a similar play, a redirect at net front. Kyle Masters shot from the right point and Calverley's stick caught a piece with 6:20 gone in the second.

With 1:42 to go in the second, Iowa held it in the zone for about a minute and Sop sniped in his tenth of the season, assisted by Will Zmolek and Zeteny Hadobas, to give the Heartlanders a 3-2 edge.

William Rousseau won with 18 saves, outdueling Carter Gylander (OTL, 23 saves).

The Heartlanders finish the road swing at Toledo Sunday at 4:15 p.m. Iowa is back home for three games against Kalamazoo on Jan. 31-Feb. 2.

