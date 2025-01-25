Stingrays Fall to Gladiators 3-2 in a Shootout
January 25, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)
South Carolina Stingrays News Release
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC. - The Stingrays fell to the Atlanta Gladiators 3-2 in a shootout on Saturday night in front of 6,590 fans at the North Charleston Coliseum on Coloring for a Cure Night, presented by SERVPRO. Charlie Combs and Austin Magera scored for the Stingrays, while goaltender Garin Bjorklund stopped 28 of 30 shots in the game.
The Stingrays struck first just over 12 minutes into the opening frame. Micah Miller sent the puck into the offensive zone, and Alexander Suzdalev won a puck battle along the boards and sent it in front. Combs, with a baseball-type swing, batted at the puck out of midair and into the net for a 1-0 lead. After a review for a high stick, it was determined to be a good goal for Combs' 12th goal of the season. Suzdalev and Miller picked up the assists.
Atlanta evened the score with less than two minutes to go in the first. Derek Topatigh came into the Stingrays' zone with space, and his cross-ice pass was deflected out of midair by Carson Denomie to make it 1-1.
The Stingrays struck early in the second to regain the lead. In the offensive zone, Erik Middendorf feathered a pass across the ice to Josh Wilkins, who took a shot that Atlanta goaltender Drew DeRidder initially stopped. Magera was there to find the loose puck and tuck it in for his seventh goal of the season. Wilkins and Middendorf picked up the assists.
The Gladiators once again tied the game in response. Anthony Firriolo got the puck at the left point and rifled a slapshot past Bjorklund to make it 2-2.
The third period saw chances for both sides and power plays for both teams, but no goals. South Carolina outshot Atlanta 9-8 in the third period. The Gladiators had a four-on-three power play in overtime, but the Stingrays killed it off and extended the game to a shootout.
The Stingrays take on the Reading Royals tomorrow at 3:05 PM at the North Charleston Coliseum for Mascot Mania, presented by Chipper Dog BBQ.
South Carolina Stingrays defenseman Blake Thompson
