Fuel Defeat K-Wings in Lone Weekend Match
January 25, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)
Indy Fuel News Release
KALAMAZOO- The Fuel headed to Kalamazoo for a Saturday night game against the K-Wings after a postponement last night. Ultimately, the Fuel capitalized on the power play and took the win 4-1.
1ST PERIOD
The Fuel came in hot collecting six shots on goal before Kalamazoo recorded one. They also came in hot physically, with a few altercations between teams in the first frame.
While no one scored or found themselves in the penalty box in the first period, the battle had begun between these two division rivals.
Indy outshot Kalamazoo 17-5 in the first period while dominating possession.
2ND PERIOD
The second period was a lot like the first with minimal chippiness, lots of shots but no scoring or penalties.
That was until 18:17 when Ted Nichol headed to the box for slashing.
In the game's first power play, Nathan Burke scored to put the Fuel up 1-0. Kevin Lombardi and Kyle Maksimovich had the assists on that goal.
After two periods, the Fuel were outshooting the K-Wings 31-17.
3RD PERIOD
Burke came out of the gate putting pressure on in the third period by getting his second goal in just three minutes of playing time to make it 2-0.
Bryan Lemos and Colin Bilek each claimed an assist on that goal.
At 2:49, Colin Saccoman took a delay of game penalty to give the Fuel their second power play of the game.
Quinn Preston scored a shorthanded goal for the K-Wings at 3:51 to make it 2-1.
Indy fired back quickly with a power play goal by William Provost at 4:39 to make it 3-1.
At 11:03, Nick Grima took the Fuel's first penalty of the game for tripping. Indy killed it off.
With just under two minutes to go, Jonathan Lemieux left the K-Wings goal in favor of the extra skater.
Maksimovich scored an empty net goal at 19:17 assisted by Bilek and Burke, both with multi-point nights.
Time expired and after outshooting the K-Wings 40-29, Indy took the win 4-1.
