Michaelian Tallies Second in Two Games in Loss to Iowa
January 25, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)
Toledo Walleye News Release
Toledo, OH - The Toledo Walleye fell to the Iowa Heartlanders on night 2 of Players Weekend on Labatt Hockey Night in Toledo with a final score of 4-3.
How it Happened:
In a highly physical and intense first period. The Fish came out strong early on. At the 9:21 mark, #17, Budsmen tallied his lucky number 17th goal of the season. Newcomer, Wen Da, got his first ECHL point with the primary assist and The Mayor got his 30th assist on the year.
Just over a minute later, Bants added another to give the Walleye a 2-0 lead. With Scraggsy and TP getting the apples on the even strength goal.
Iowa made it a one-goal game not long after, but the Fish still held the lead at 2-1 heading into the second period.
The Heartlanders tied it at 6:19 of the second period and took the lead late in the period at 18:18 to make it 3-2 in favor of Iowa.
At 15:37, BMic scored his 2nd in two games and tied the game at 3 a piece and sent the game into overtime.
Iowa took game 1 of the series in OT with a goal at 1:45 of overtime.
Three Stars Sponsored by Local 245:
1. IWA - J. Boscq (1G)
2. IWA - M. Sop (1G, 1A)
3. TOL - B. Michaelian (1G)
What's Next:
The Walleye will finish out the series against the Iowa Heartlanders tomorrow evening for Paws & Pucks Night at the Huntington Center.
