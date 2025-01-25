Lions Fall to Norfolk in Shootout

January 25, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)

Trois-Rivières - (Montreal Canadiens affiliate) Lions de Trois-Rivières dropped a 5-4 decision to the (Winnipeg Jets affiliate) Norfolk Admirals in a game that was decided by a shootout.

Both teams came out of the gates flying in the first period and the Lions gave their fans an extra something to cheer about when Tyler Hylland opened the scoring at 1:48. The visitors responded at 4:41 but then the Lions' Anthony Beauregard celebrated his return to the lineup with a goal at 10:50. The Admirals wrapped up the first period's scoring with a power play tally at 18:37 and the teams headed to their respective dressing rooms tied 2-2.

Captain Morgan (Adams-Moisan) regained the lead for Trois-Rivières with a second period goal at 1:22. The Admirals responded less than a minute later, and the period proceeded to be played at a fast pace. Adams-Moisan scored his second of the game at 14:05 of the period to give the Lions a 4-3 lead after 40 minutes of play.

Norfolk's Brandon Osmundson scored at 1:22 of the third period to tie the game once again. Neither team could find the back of the net for the remainer of the period meaning the game was headed to overtime.

Both goaltenders were solid in the extra frame - especially the Lions' Luke Cavallin - and neither side could dent the twine. So it was off to a shootout and after seven scoreless rounds Norfolk's Justin Young finally scored to give the Admirals the two points.

The Lions now travel to Portland, Maine to face the (Boston Bruis affiliate) Mariners on Sunday afternoon.

