Grizz Fall 6-4 in Wild Friday Night Battle

January 25, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)

West Valley City, Utah - The Wichita Thunder led 4-0 in the second period before the Utah Grizzlies scored four unanswered goals in an 8 minute 29 second stretch to tie the game. Just 17 seconds later it was Jay Dickman scoring the eventual game winner 16:30 in the second period. Dickman had 1 goal and 2 assists and Joe Carroll scored 3 goals and 1 assist to lead the Thunder to a 6-4 victory over the Grizzlies in front of a crowd of 5638 at Maverik Center on a Friday night.

Carroll got Wichita on the board first as he scored on a power play 6:37 into the contest. Just 56 seconds later Declan Smith scored his first professional goal from the right wing to extend the Thunder's lead. Wichita led 2-0 after 20 minutes of play.

Joe Carroll scored his second of the night on an odd man rush shorthanded 4:38 into the second period. Less than two minutes later Austin Heidemann scored from the right wing to give Wichita a 4-0 lead. Utah goaltender Jake Barczewski stopped 11 of 15 before he was pulled in favor of Vinny Duplessis, who saved 8 of 9 in the final 33:14 of regulation.

Utah got on the board when Mick Messner scored a power play goal from the right circle 7:44 into the second period. Less than 2 minutes later Cole Fonstad scored a 5 on 3 power play goal 9:31 in. Bryan Yoon cut the Wichita lead to one as he scored 10 minutes in. Neil Shea tied the contest from the left wing 16:13 in. Wichita's Jay Dickman scored the game winner 16:30 in as he delivered his 15th goal of the season.

Joe Carroll completed the hat trick with an empty netter 19:58 into the third period.

Wichita's Trevor Gorsuch saved 32 of 36 in the win as his record goes to 6-1-0-1. Utah was 3 for 5 on the power play, Wichita was 1 for 6 and they also scored a shorthanded goal.

The second of the three-game series is on Saturday night at 7:10 pm. Tickets are available at utahgrizzlies.com or by calling (801) 988-8000.

3 stars

1. Joe Carroll (Wichita) - 3 goals, 1 assist.

2. Jay Dickman (Wichita) - 1 goal, 2 assists, +3, 2 shots.

3. Declan Smith (Wichita) - 1 goal.

