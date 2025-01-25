ECHL Transactions - January 25

Following are the ECHL transactions for Saturday, January 25, 2025:

CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):

Adirondack:

Chase Brand, F

Wheeling:

Ryan Lieth, D

OTHER TRANSACTIONS:

Adirondack:

add Colby Muise, G signed contract

add James Marooney, D activated from reserve

add Ryan Francis, F activated from 14-day injured reserve

Allen:

add Kamerin Nault, F acquired from Idaho

add Mike Van Unen, D activated from reserve

delete Kamerin Nault, F placed on reserve

delete Robbie Baillargeon, F placed on reserve

delete Luke Richardson G placed on 3-day injured reserve

Atlanta:

add Zach Yoder, D activated from reserve

delete Connor Galloway, F placed on reserve

Bloomington:

add Dalton Duhart, F activated from reserve

delete P.J. Fletcher, F placed on reserve

Cincinnati:

add Steven MacLean, D activated from reserve

delete Elijah Vilio, D placed on reserve

Florida:

add Gary Haden, F activated from reserve

delete Kyle Neuber, F placed on reserve

Fort Wayne:

add Nick Deakin-Poot, F activated from reserve

delete Brad Morrison, F placed on reserve

Greenville:

add Tate Singleton, F assigned by Ontario

delete Austin Saint, F placed on reserve

Idaho:

add Ryan Gagnon, D acquired from Allen 1/22

add Stanislav Demin, D activated from reserve

delete Ryan Gagnon, D placed on 14-day injured reserve

delete Blake Swetlikoff, F placed on reserve

Indy:

add Ryan Orgel, D activated from reserve

add William Provost, F activated from reserve

add Thomas Farrell, D activated from 3-day injured reserve

delete Alex Wideman, F placed on reserve

delete D.J. King, D recalled by Rockford

delete Ryan Gagnier, F assigned by Rockford

Jacksonville:

add Carter Allen, D activated from reserve

add Brody Crane, F activated from reserve

delete Brayden Hislop, D placed on reserve

delete Chase Lang, F placed on reserve

Kalamazoo:

add Davis Codd, F activated from reserve

delete Drake Pilon, F placed on reserve

Norfolk:

add German Yavash, F activated from reserve

add Nathan Kelly, D activated from reserve

add Stepan Timofeyev, F activated from 3-day injured reserve

delete Connor Fedorek, D placed on reserve

delete Marko Reifenberger, F placed on reserve

delete Carson Golder, F placed on 3-day injured reserve

Orlando:

add Ara Nazarian, F activated from 3-day injured reserve

delete Jared Westcott, F traded to Allen

Reading:

add Nick Capone, F activated from 14-day injured reserve

delete Tyson Kirkby, F placed on reserve

delete Todd Skirving, F placed on 14-day injured reserve

Savannah:

add Evan Nause, D assigned from Charlotte by Florida

delete Brandon Saigeon, F placed on reserve

delete Zach Uens, D placed on 14-day injured reserve

South Carolina:

add Jordan Klimek, D activated from reserve

delete Jayden Lee, D placed on 14-day injured reserve

Tulsa:

add Josh Nelson, F activated from 3-day injured reserve

delete Shane Kuzmeski, D placed on 3-day injured reserve

Utah:

add Aaron Aragon, F activated from 14-day injured reserve

delete Adam Berg, F placed on reserve

Wheeling:

add Jordan Martel, F returned from loan by Chicago Wolves

add Ryan Lieth, D activated from 3-day injured reserve

delete Shane Bull, F placed on reserve

delete Aidan Sutter, D placed on 3-day injured reserve

Wichita:

add Michal Stinil, F returned from loan by San Diego

add Tyler Jette, D activated from reserve

delete Nico Somerville, D placed on reserve

delete Kobe Walker, F placed on reserve

Worcester:

add Severi Savijoki, D activated from reserve

delete Anthony Repaci, F placed on reserve

