ECHL Transactions - January 25
January 25, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
Following are the ECHL transactions for Saturday, January 25, 2025:
CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):
Adirondack:
Chase Brand, F
Wheeling:
Ryan Lieth, D
OTHER TRANSACTIONS:
Adirondack:
add Colby Muise, G signed contract
add James Marooney, D activated from reserve
add Ryan Francis, F activated from 14-day injured reserve
Allen:
add Kamerin Nault, F acquired from Idaho
add Mike Van Unen, D activated from reserve
delete Kamerin Nault, F placed on reserve
delete Robbie Baillargeon, F placed on reserve
delete Luke Richardson G placed on 3-day injured reserve
Atlanta:
add Zach Yoder, D activated from reserve
delete Connor Galloway, F placed on reserve
Bloomington:
add Dalton Duhart, F activated from reserve
delete P.J. Fletcher, F placed on reserve
Cincinnati:
add Steven MacLean, D activated from reserve
delete Elijah Vilio, D placed on reserve
Florida:
add Gary Haden, F activated from reserve
delete Kyle Neuber, F placed on reserve
Fort Wayne:
add Nick Deakin-Poot, F activated from reserve
delete Brad Morrison, F placed on reserve
Greenville:
add Tate Singleton, F assigned by Ontario
delete Austin Saint, F placed on reserve
Idaho:
add Ryan Gagnon, D acquired from Allen 1/22
add Stanislav Demin, D activated from reserve
delete Ryan Gagnon, D placed on 14-day injured reserve
delete Blake Swetlikoff, F placed on reserve
Indy:
add Ryan Orgel, D activated from reserve
add William Provost, F activated from reserve
add Thomas Farrell, D activated from 3-day injured reserve
delete Alex Wideman, F placed on reserve
delete D.J. King, D recalled by Rockford
delete Ryan Gagnier, F assigned by Rockford
Jacksonville:
add Carter Allen, D activated from reserve
add Brody Crane, F activated from reserve
delete Brayden Hislop, D placed on reserve
delete Chase Lang, F placed on reserve
Kalamazoo:
add Davis Codd, F activated from reserve
delete Drake Pilon, F placed on reserve
Norfolk:
add German Yavash, F activated from reserve
add Nathan Kelly, D activated from reserve
add Stepan Timofeyev, F activated from 3-day injured reserve
delete Connor Fedorek, D placed on reserve
delete Marko Reifenberger, F placed on reserve
delete Carson Golder, F placed on 3-day injured reserve
Orlando:
add Ara Nazarian, F activated from 3-day injured reserve
delete Jared Westcott, F traded to Allen
Reading:
add Nick Capone, F activated from 14-day injured reserve
delete Tyson Kirkby, F placed on reserve
delete Todd Skirving, F placed on 14-day injured reserve
Savannah:
add Evan Nause, D assigned from Charlotte by Florida
delete Brandon Saigeon, F placed on reserve
delete Zach Uens, D placed on 14-day injured reserve
South Carolina:
add Jordan Klimek, D activated from reserve
delete Jayden Lee, D placed on 14-day injured reserve
Tulsa:
add Josh Nelson, F activated from 3-day injured reserve
delete Shane Kuzmeski, D placed on 3-day injured reserve
Utah:
add Aaron Aragon, F activated from 14-day injured reserve
delete Adam Berg, F placed on reserve
Wheeling:
add Jordan Martel, F returned from loan by Chicago Wolves
add Ryan Lieth, D activated from 3-day injured reserve
delete Shane Bull, F placed on reserve
delete Aidan Sutter, D placed on 3-day injured reserve
Wichita:
add Michal Stinil, F returned from loan by San Diego
add Tyler Jette, D activated from reserve
delete Nico Somerville, D placed on reserve
delete Kobe Walker, F placed on reserve
Worcester:
add Severi Savijoki, D activated from reserve
delete Anthony Repaci, F placed on reserve
