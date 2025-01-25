Solar Bears Trade Forward Jared Westcott to Allen for Future Considerations

January 25, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)

Orlando Solar Bears News Release







ORLANDO, Fla. - The Orlando Solar Bears, ECHL affiliate of the National Hockey League's Tampa Bay Lightning, announced Saturday (Jan. 25) a trade with the Allen Americans acquiring future considerations in exchange for forward Jared Westcott.

Westcott, 25, did not appear in a game for Orlando following his acquisition from the Bloomington Bison on Tuesday, where he tallied seven points (3g-4a) in 24 games this season. Westcott started the season with the Wheeling Nailers, recording eight points (4g-4a) in 10 games over two seasons (2023-24, 2024-25).

Prior to his professional career, the Imperial, Missouri native played four seasons of college hockey - one at Penn State University and three at Lake Superior State University. In his final collegiate season, Westcott led the Lakers in scoring with 36 points in 38 games and was named CCHA First All-Star Team. In 91 NCAA games, Westcott scored 55 points (25g-30a). Westcott also enjoyed success at the junior level, winning the USHL 2019 Clark Cup Championship with the Sioux Falls Stampede.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from January 25, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.