Solar Bears Trade Forward Jared Westcott to Allen for Future Considerations
January 25, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)
Orlando Solar Bears News Release
ORLANDO, Fla. - The Orlando Solar Bears, ECHL affiliate of the National Hockey League's Tampa Bay Lightning, announced Saturday (Jan. 25) a trade with the Allen Americans acquiring future considerations in exchange for forward Jared Westcott.
Westcott, 25, did not appear in a game for Orlando following his acquisition from the Bloomington Bison on Tuesday, where he tallied seven points (3g-4a) in 24 games this season. Westcott started the season with the Wheeling Nailers, recording eight points (4g-4a) in 10 games over two seasons (2023-24, 2024-25).
Prior to his professional career, the Imperial, Missouri native played four seasons of college hockey - one at Penn State University and three at Lake Superior State University. In his final collegiate season, Westcott led the Lakers in scoring with 36 points in 38 games and was named CCHA First All-Star Team. In 91 NCAA games, Westcott scored 55 points (25g-30a). Westcott also enjoyed success at the junior level, winning the USHL 2019 Clark Cup Championship with the Sioux Falls Stampede.
