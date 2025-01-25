Atlanta Snaps Three Game Skid by Taking Down Stingrays in the Shootout

January 25, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)

Atlanta Gladiators News Release







NORTH CHARLESTON, SC. - The Atlanta Gladiators (18-19-3-2) defeated the South Carolina Stingrays (24-10-2-2) by a final score of 3-2 in the shootout on Saturday night, at the North Charleston Coliseum and Performing Arts Center, in North Charleston, South Carolina.

Drew DeRidder got the nod in goal for the Gladiators, while Garin Bjroklund started in between the pipes for the Stingrays.

At 12:17 of the first period, the Stingrays scored first, as Charlie Combs (12th) batted an over-the-goal pass from Alexander Suzdalev into the net. Jacob Graves received the secondary assist on the goal.

A few minutes later, the Glads responded, as at 18:06, forward Carson Denomie (8th) tapped in the game-tying goal following a diagonal dish from the Gladiators' mid-season All-Star representative, Derek Topatigh.

In the second period, the Stingrays got on the board quickly, as at 4:42, as the ECHL's Rookie of the Year last season, Austin Magera, (7th) potted a rebound in-close, giving South Carolina their second lead of the evening.

Later in the period, while at even strength, Atlanta tied the game again, as Anthony Firriolo (3rd) sniped a slap shot from the blue line at 11:19.

Despite several power plays for each side in the third period, the two teams went to overtime tied at two goals a piece.

In the extra session, both teams held strong to force a shootout, thanks to an array of impressive defense and sensational saves from each netminder.

Drew DeRidder began the shootout with a stupendous save on Alexander Suzdalev. Then, Patriks Marcinkevics gave the Glads the advantage by lifting a backhander upstairs.

In the end, Drew DeRidder put his phenomenal goaltending on display, as he denied both Austin Magera and Charlie Combs to give the Gladiators an impressive 3-2 win over the Stingrays in the shootout.

Drew DeRidder made 36 saves on 38 shots in regulation and overtime, while Garin Bjorklund made 28 saves on 30 shots throughout 67 minutes in the loss for South Carolina.

"Tonight was a terrific road win against a really good team," head coach Derek Nesbitt said. "Everyone was really bought in and played really well defensively in front of our net. Drew [DeRidder] was fantastic and our penalty kill was outstanding. Proud of the efforts from everyone, now we just need to stay consistent in the things we did well tonight."

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from January 25, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.