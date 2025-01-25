K-Wings Fall to Fuel Saturday at Home

January 25, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)

Kalamazoo Wings News Release







KALAMAZOO, MI - The Kalamazoo Wings (13-22-1-1), proud ECHL affiliate of the National Hockey League's Vancouver Canucks, dropped a tightly contested game across two periods to the Indy Fuel (17-15-3-2) at Wings Event Center Saturday, 4-1.

Both sides skated scoreless until late in the middle frame, when Indy notched a power play goal at the 18:34 mark. The Fuel scored again 59 seconds into the third to make it 2-0.

Then, Quinn Preston (6) scored shorthanded at the 3:51 mark to bring Kalamazoo within one. Josh Bloom (3) and Theo Calvas (4) assisted as Preston came down the left circle and delivered a backhand shot off a stick of a Fuel player and into the back of the net.

Indy recovered to score on the power play 48 seconds later. The Fuel added an empty-net goal at the 19:17 mark to ice the victory.

Jonathan Lemieux (7-13-1-0) was stellar in net, stopping 36 of 39 shots faced in the loss.

Kalamazoo hosts the Bloomington Bison (18-17-1-2) Sunday at 3:00 p.m. at Wings Event Center for Autism Acceptance Day.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from January 25, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.