K-Wings Fall to Fuel Saturday at Home
January 25, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)
Kalamazoo Wings News Release
KALAMAZOO, MI - The Kalamazoo Wings (13-22-1-1), proud ECHL affiliate of the National Hockey League's Vancouver Canucks, dropped a tightly contested game across two periods to the Indy Fuel (17-15-3-2) at Wings Event Center Saturday, 4-1.
Both sides skated scoreless until late in the middle frame, when Indy notched a power play goal at the 18:34 mark. The Fuel scored again 59 seconds into the third to make it 2-0.
Then, Quinn Preston (6) scored shorthanded at the 3:51 mark to bring Kalamazoo within one. Josh Bloom (3) and Theo Calvas (4) assisted as Preston came down the left circle and delivered a backhand shot off a stick of a Fuel player and into the back of the net.
Indy recovered to score on the power play 48 seconds later. The Fuel added an empty-net goal at the 19:17 mark to ice the victory.
Jonathan Lemieux (7-13-1-0) was stellar in net, stopping 36 of 39 shots faced in the loss.
Kalamazoo hosts the Bloomington Bison (18-17-1-2) Sunday at 3:00 p.m. at Wings Event Center for Autism Acceptance Day.
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from January 25, 2025
- Osmundson Scores in 100th Pro Game in Loss to Adirondack - Norfolk Admirals
- Swamp Rabbits Earn Point on Nascar Night - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- Fuel Defeat K-Wings in Lone Weekend Match - Indy Fuel
- Michaelian Tallies Second in Two Games in Loss to Iowa - Toledo Walleye
- Thunder Drop Admirals 6-1 in Front of Sellout Crowd - Adirondack Thunder
- Kansas City Forces Rubber Match - Wheeling Nailers
- Boscq Wins It in OT, Iowa Comes from Behind for 4-3 Victory Over Toledo - Iowa Heartlanders
- K-Wings Fall to Fuel Saturday at Home - Kalamazoo Wings
- Thunder Drop Admirals 6-1 in Front of Sellout Crowd - Adirondack Thunder
- Stingrays Fall to Gladiators 3-2 in a Shootout - South Carolina Stingrays
- Bean's Three Point Night Helps Mariners Sweep Worcester - Maine Mariners
- Railers Drops Weekend Set in Portland - Worcester Railers HC
- Everblades Shut out Savannah - Florida Everblades
- Perets Flawless in Bison Victory - Bloomington Bison
- ECHL Transactions - January 25 - ECHL
- Americans Acquire a Forward from Orlando - Allen Americans
- Solar Bears Trade Forward Jared Westcott to Allen for Future Considerations - Orlando Solar Bears
- Singleton Comes Back from Ontario for NASCAR Night - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- ECHL Announces Fine, Suspension - ECHL
- Rush Game Notes: January 25, 2025 vs. Allen Americans - Rapid City Rush
- Wichita Continues Weekend Series Tonight at Utah - Wichita Thunder
- Thunder Ink Goaltender Colby Muise - Adirondack Thunder
- Americans Look for Split in South Dakota - Allen Americans
- Lions Fall to Norfolk in Shootout - Trois-Rivieres Lions
- Andrew Bellant Scores Two Goals While Bryan Thomson Makes 38 Saves in Idaho's 5-2 Win Over Tulsa - Idaho Steelheads
- Wichita Survives Wild Contest on Friday vs. Utah - Wichita Thunder
- Komets Slay Monsters in the Opening Game of the Weekend - Fort Wayne Komets
- Grizz Fall 6-4 in Wild Friday Night Battle - Utah Grizzlies
- Knight Monsters Falter In Homecoming Against Fort Wayne - Tahoe Knight Monsters
- Americans Fall to Rapid City in a Shootout - Allen Americans
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Kalamazoo Wings Stories
- K-Wings Fall to Fuel Saturday at Home
- K-Wings Battle Walleye to Skills Competition, Fall in Shootout
- K-Wings Forward Ben Berard Named to 2024-25 ECHL Midseason All-Stars
- K-Wings Sign Forward Luke Morgan
- K-Wings Weekly: Kalamazoo Retires Jarrett's No. 11, Set for Trio & Legislative Tribute this Week