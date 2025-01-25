ECHL Announces Fine, Suspension

SHREWSBURY, N.J. - The ECHL Department of Player Safety on Saturday announced that Idaho's Connor Punnett has been suspended for one game and fined an undisclosed amount as a result of his actions in ECHL Game #544, Tulsa at Idaho, on Jan. 24.

Punnett is fined and suspended under Rule #28 - Supplementary Discipline as a result of an unpenalized cross-checking infraction at 19:51 of the first period.

Punnett will miss Idaho's game vs. Tulsa tonight (Jan. 25).

Under the terms of the Collective Bargaining Agreement between the ECHL and the Professional Hockey Players' Association, player fines collected by the ECHL are given to the PHPA for its ECHL Player's Hardship Fund.

