Cyclones Blanked by Bison 3-0

January 25, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)

Cincinnati, Ohio - The Cincinnati Cyclones fell to the Bloomington Bison by a final score of 3-0 on Saturday night at Heritage Bank Center. On what was the club's Star Wars Night, the Cyclones were shutout for the fourth time this season.

Both netminders would not be solved in the first period. Goaltender Jon Gillies appeared in his first game with the Cyclones since December 29, 2024. 12 games since his last appearance, the Cyclones netminder made all six saves in the opening period.

The first goal of the game would come at the 11:45 mark of the second period. Maxim Barbashev would score his second of the season to solve Gillies more than halfway through regulation.

Less than three minutes later, the Bison would score again. Gavin Gould connected with Carter Berger to make it 2-0, Bloomington heading into the third and final period. Berger's fourth of the season beat Gillies on the blocker side to double the lead.

Cincinnati would push in the opening half of the period but were unable to solve Bloomington goaltender Yaniv Perets. Perets stopped 29 shots the Cyclones threw his way to record his first shutout of the season.

The Cyclones would concede an empty net goal with minutes left in the game. Eddie Matsushima scored his 16th of the season to triple the lead at 3-0. Bloomington now leads the season series, 3-2, over the Cyclones.

Cincinnati will have a few days off before returning to Heritage Bank Center on Wednesday night for a midweek matchup against the Greenville Swamp Rabbits. The Cyclones will host the South Carolina-based hockey club at 7:35 p.m. ET next week. It will be another $2 Beer Night at Heritage Bank Center as the Cyclones host Greenville in their lone contest this season.

