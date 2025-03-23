Sharpe Scores in Overtime, Cyclones Defeat K-Wings 2-1

Cincinnati, Ohio - The Cincinnati Cyclones defeated the Kalamazoo Wings, 2-1, in overtime at Heritage Bank Center on Sunday afternoon. Chas Sharpe and Mathieu Gosselin recorded goals in both games against Kalamazoo to lift the Cyclones over their division rivals on back-to-back days.

After two scoreless periods, the Cyclones and the K-Wings entered the third period tied at 0-0. Goaltenders Vyacheslav Peksa and Jonathan Lemieux were perfect after 40 minutes, with Peksa stopping 13, and Lemieux denying 18 shots on goal.

In the third, the opening goal belonged to Kalamazoo once again. Travis Broughman recorded his ninth goal of the season on a redirection in front that got past Peksa. The opener made it 1-0 with 14:23 to go in the final period.

Cincinnati would respond minutes later. The Cyclones saw Mathieu Gosselin skate down the left wing and chip a pass to himself and pick the corner. His 13th goal of the season knotted up the score and made it 1-1 with 10:04 left in regulation.

With his goal, Gosselin has goals in back-to-back games. Additionally, Gosselin has goals in three straight contests against Kalamazoo (4g). Elijah Vilio now has points in back-to-back games as well after recording his 15th of the season on the game-tying goal.

The game opened up but neither team could break through. Sixty minutes were not enough and the game would require overtime. In the extra period, defenseman Chas Sharpe went on a breakaway and scored an unassisted game winner on Lemieux.

Sharpe now extends his point streak to seven games (five goals, four assists) and leads all ECHL defenseman in goals with 22 this season. The win also marked Cincinnati's second overtime victory in 2024-25.

The Cyclones and the K-Wings will face off for a third straight time at Wings Event Center on Wednesday night. Puck drop is scheduled for 7 p.m. ET and can be streamed on FloHockey and the Cyclones Radio Network.

