Bison Earn Point in Toledo

March 23, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)

Toledo, Ohio - The Bloomington Bison earned a point in a 4-3 overtime loss to the Toledo Walleye on Sunday night at Huntington Center.

Six minutes into the game, Connor Lockhart scored on a rush into the offensive zone. Shane Ott and Eddie Matsushima assisted on Lockhart's 12th of the season. The Bison grabbed a 2-0 lead with a Chongmin Lee one-timer on the power play at 10:46. Brett Budgell tallied the primary assist while Lockhart collected the secondary assist on Lee's 16th of the year. Toledo fired back at 14:20 and scored shortly after a power play with a goal from Sam Craggs. His 20th of the season came from Mitchell Lewandowski and Colby Ambrosio. Nearly two minutes later, the Walleye evened the game with a power play strike from Craggs. His second of the game and 21st of the year was assisted by Lewandowski and Brandon Kruse. The goal sent the game into the second period tied at two.

The second period saw no scoring but Toledo posted strong offensive numbers by outshooting the Bison 15-6.

4:04 into the third period, Jalen Smereck scored on his own rebound to give the Walleye their first lead of the game. His eighth of the season came from Darian Pilon. With 3:40 remaining, Budgell scored on a Carter Berger rebound to tie the game again. Budgell's 12th of the year sent the game into overtime tied at three.

1:02 into the overtime, Jed Pietila scored on a wrist shot in the slot to end the game in favor of Toledo. His second of the season came from Lewandowski and Dylan Moulton.

Kasimir Kaskisuo stopped 36 of 40 shots in the loss. Nick Grabko denied 25 of 28 shots to earn the win. The Bison power play went 1-for-5 while the penalty kill went 5-for-6.

The Bison return to Grossinger Motors Arena on Friday, March 28 at 7 p.m. for Hockey Fights Cancer Night! Single-game seats are available starting as low as $20! Group pricing with benefits and suite options are also available. Visit bloomingtonbisonhockey.com or call (309) 965-HERD for more information.

