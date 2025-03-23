Railers Sweep Lions in 5-4 Sunday Finale
March 23, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)
Worcester Railers HC News Release
Worcester, MA - The Worcester Railers HC (30-27-2-4 68pts) take down the Trois-Rivières Lions (41-13-5-2, 89pts), on Sunday afternoon by a final score of 5-4 in front of a crowd of 6,047 at the DCU Center. The Railers are back on the ice next at the Colisée Vidéotron in Quebec on Friday March 28th at 7pm where they take on the Trois-Rivières Lions again for a three game away series.
The Railers stayed hot after last night's when they grabbed a 1-0 lead over the Lions off of a tipped goal from captain Anthony Repaci (1-1-2). Just eleven seconds into the second period Anthony Callin deked his way through the defense and finds the back of the net for a short handed goal extending the Railers lead to 2-0. Lincoln Hatten(1-0-1) and Connor Welsh (1-0-1) picked up goals of their own just a minute and one second apart from each other extending the Railers lead to 4-0 over the Lions early into the second period. Trois-Rivières got back within two with goals from Logan Nijhoff (3-1-4) and Tyler Hylland(1-1-2). The third period was quiet until Cole Donhauser (1-1-2) scored an empty net goal increasing the Railers lead to 5-2. Logan Nijhoff scored two more goals to give him a hat trick on the night. The Railers prevailed and defeated Trois-Rivières 5-4 in the weekend finale.
Anthony Repaci (26th) deflected Anthony Callin's shot past Cavallin in net for the Lions to give the Railers a 1-0 lead 7:52 into the first period. The Railers out shot Trois-Rivières 9-7, ending the period with a one goal lead.
The Railers got back to work quickly in the second period. Just 11 seconds after the puck dropped, Anthony Callin (20th) dangled through Trois-Rivières defenders and finished it off with a goal to give the Railers a 2-0 lead. 4:12 into the second period the Railers kept on their scoring frenzy with a goal from Lincoln Hatten (7th) and just a minute and one second after that Connor Welsh (8th) nets one for Worcester to set a career high for the defender. Trois-Rivières responded after 8 unanswered goals within the last 24 hours from Worcester by making it a 4-1 game off a goal from Logan Nijhoff (21st). Trois-Rivières took advantage of their power play with a goal from Tyler Hylland (13th) cutting the score down to 4-2 at exactly 14:00 into the 2nd period to wrap up the scoring in the second period.
The third period was a quiet one compared to the second period. But the Railers were able to extend their lead to 5-2 with an open net goal from Cole Donhauser (9th). Trois-Rivières kept fighting as Logan Nijhoff (22nd, 23rd) scored two more goals giving him a hat trick. The Railers held them off and won 5-4 over the Lions to end the weekend series.
Notes:
Three Stars: 3rd Star: Michael Bullion (27 Saves, 4 GA, .871 SV%), 2nd Star: Anthony Repaci (1-1-2, +1, 1 shot), 1st Star: Anthony Callin (1-1-2, +3, 2 shots)... Final shots favored Trois-Rivières 31-22... Luke Cavallin started in net for Trois-Rivières but then was replaced by Hunter Jones (13-3-5-1) after allowing four goals through the game's first 25 minutes. Michael Bullion (15-13-0-0) made 27 saves on 31 shots for Worcester and Hugo Ollas served as the backup....Alec Cicero (DNP), Ryan Dickinson (DNP), J.D. Dudek (IR), Riley Ginnell (IR), Anthony Hora (IR), Kolby Johnson (IR), Matt Ustaski (IR) did not dress for Worcester... Justin Gill, Cole Donhauser and Lincoln Hatten led the Railers in shots with 3... The Railers are now 19-18-2-2 all-time vs. the Lions and 8-9-1-2 against them at the DCU Center.
