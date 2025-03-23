Heartlanders Win Weekend against Fort Wayne, Take Series Finale 2-1 in Shootout
March 23, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)
Iowa Heartlanders News Release
Coralville, Iowa - The Iowa Heartlanders took home a 2-1 win in an 11-round shootout against the Fort Wayne Komets Sunday at Xtream Arena. Nathan Noel scored the game-winning shootout goal against Brett Brochu. William Rousseau made 33 saves in the first 67 minutes, then stopped ten of 11 shots faced in the shootout. He also denied a penalty shot in the second period.
Noel won the game with a wrist shot to end the longest shootout in Heartlanders history.
T.J. Walsh opened the scoring for the Heartlanders 12 minutes into the first period, netting a top-shelf goal from the left face-off circle to make the score 1-0. Nick Deakin-Poot responded for the Komets less than a minute later to tie the game at one.
Brochu made 20 saves in the defeat.
