Fuel Sweep Weekend with Win over Wheeling

March 23, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)

Indy Fuel News Release









Indy Fuel react after a goal against the Wheeling Nailers

(Indy Fuel) Indy Fuel react after a goal against the Wheeling Nailers(Indy Fuel)

FISHERS- The Fuel hosted the Wheeling Nailers to finish out their weekend at home. After taking the first two games of the weekend, the Fuel went up early on Sunday and claimed a 3-1 victory.

1ST PERIOD

Cam Hausinger took the game's first penalty for kneeing at 2:26. This put the Fuel on the penalty kill but they quickly killed it off.

Things got chippy very early between these two teams, as they usually do but the next penalty was a delay of game call on Chrystopher Collin at 8:32 to give the Fuel their first power play of the game.

Indy capitalized with a power play goal by Jordan Martin at 10:05. Jarrett Lee and Kyle Maksimovich claimed the assists on that goal.

At 12:42, Kevin Lynch scored with the help of Nathan Burke and Lee to make it 2-0.

By the end of the first period, the Fuel were up 2-0 while shots were tied 10-10.

2ND PERIOD

At 8:52, Maksimovich took a slashing penalty to put the Fuel back on the penalty kill but Wheeling did not score.

Late in the period, there was a goal review after a close play in the Indy crease but it was called no goal and the game continued.

Cam Hausinger scored at 18:59 to give the Fuel a 3-0 lead before the period ended. Ty Farmer and Lucas Brenton had the assists on that goal.

The second frame ended soon after and once again, shots were tied 19-19.

3RD PERIOD

At 2:35, Chris Cameron took a tripping penalty to put the Fuel back on the penalty kill.

Wheeling took advantage of their power play with a goal at 2:42 by Jordan Martel to make it 3-1.

David Jankowski and Kevin Lombardi took offsetting roughing penalties at 3:56.

The next fifteen minutes went by quickly with hardly any whistles.

With under two minutes to go, the Nailers pulled Taylor Gauthier from net and held possession for a long time but could not score.

The Fuel claimed their third win in a row with a 3-1 victory over the Nailers, while being outshot 26-21.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from March 23, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.