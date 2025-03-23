Americans End Scoring Drought But Fall, 5-2, in Idaho

March 23, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)

Allen Americans' Hudson Wilson in action

Boise, Idaho -The Allen Americans, ECHL affiliate of the Utah Hockey Club, wrapped up a three-game series on Saturday night against the Idaho Steelheads and it was Idaho with the victory 5-2 at Idaho Central Arena.

The home team jumped on the board quickly in the opening period scoring 24 seconds into the game as Kaleb Pearson netted his seventh of the season to grab a 1-0 lead. Idaho added two more goals before the period came to an end and owned a 3-0 lead after 20 minutes of action. Idaho outshot the Americans 18-13 in the first period.

It was a repeat of Wednesday night, as Idaho scored two more in the second frame. The same story as two nights ago to take a 5-0 lead. Patrick Kudla added his second of the night and eighth of the season in the middle period. Idaho owned a 29-24 advantage in shots on goal after two periods of play.

The Americans claimed the third period as Miko Matikka broke the Americans scoring drought scoring a pair of goals, his third and fourth of the year. The Americans outshot the Steelheads 9-7. Idaho, however, did complete the three-game sweep handing the Americans their seventh straight loss.

The Americans will remain on the road next week opening a three-game series on Wednesday night in Salt Lake City against the Utah Grizzlies. The team will return home on April 1st to play the Tulsa Oilers. Call 972-912-1000 for seats!

