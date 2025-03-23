Mariners Sign Colgate's Alex DiPaolo
March 23, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)
Maine Mariners News Release
PORTLAND, ME - March 23, 2025 - The Maine Mariners signed another player out of the collegiate ranks on Sunday, inking forward Alex DiPaolo from Colgate University. DiPaolo posted three consecutive seasons of 20 or more points to finish his NCAA career.
A 24-year-old forward from Oakville, ON, DiPaolo was the second-leading scorer for Colgate this past season, posting 26 points (11 goals, 15 assists) in 32 games. In his four seasons with the program, he put up 88 points in 129 games, with 20+ point seasons as a sophomore, junior, and senior.
Prior to college, DiPaolo played three seasons in the British Columbia Hockey League. He had a 48-point season for the Coquitlam Express in 2018-19, before playing for the Penticton Vees and Victoria Grizzlies the following two seasons.
The Mariners have 10 games remaining in the regular season and will travel to Reading, PA for three games against the Royals next Friday through Sunday. They're back home to host the Trois-Rivieres Lions on Wednesday, April 2nd for "Apres Ski" night. Single game tickets are available at MarinersOfMaine.com or at the Hammond Lumber Company Box Office inside the Cross Insurance Arena. For more information on group discounts or 2025-26 season ticket packages, fans can call 833-GO-MAINE, go to MarinersOfMaine.com, or visit the Mariners front office at 94 Free Street in Portland.
