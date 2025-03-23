Royals Sign 6'3" Zach Faremouth to SPC
March 23, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)
Reading Royals News Release
Reading, PA - The Reading Royals, proud ECHL affiliate of the Philadelphia Flyers and Lehigh Valley Phantoms, announced that forward Zach Faremouth has been signed to a Standard Player Contract (SPC).
Faremouth, 25, signs his first professional career contract with Reading out of Ferris State University (NCAA) where he registered 13 points (8g-5a), 17 penalty minutes and a -7 rating in 33 games during the 2024-25 campaign. The Jackson, Michigan native finished fourth on the team in goals (8) while ranking sixth among all Bulldogs in points (13).
The 6'3", 212-pound, right-shot forward totaled 35 points (17g-18a), 111 penalty minutes and a -11 rating in 126 NCAA career games at Ferris State. Prior to his NCAA career, Faremouth played three seasons in the United States Hockey League (USHL) where he logged 54 points (28g-26a) in 150 USHL career games between Fargo (2018-19, 2019-20), Cedar Rapids (2019-20) and Des Moines (2020-21).
The Royals conclude a five-game home stand and three games against Norfolk on Sunday, March 23rd at 3:00 PM. The afternoon puck drop features a Pucks 'N Paws + Dog Toy Toss promotional game, including $2 hot dogs, popcorn & nachos + $1 Kids tickets.
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from March 23, 2025
- Komets Drop Game to Heartlanders in a Shootout 2-1 - Fort Wayne Komets
- Railers Sweep Lions in 5-4 Sunday Finale - Worcester Railers HC
- Rally Falls Short against Ghost Pirates - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- Lions Attempt to Replicate Railers' Saturday Night Heroics, But Come up a Goal Short - Trois-Rivieres Lions
- Nailers Fall in Game, But Not in Standings - Wheeling Nailers
- Stingrays Win Eleventh Game in a Row with 5-4 OT Victory over Jacksonville - South Carolina Stingrays
- Mariners Sign Colgate's Alex DiPaolo - Maine Mariners
- Sharpe Scores in Overtime, Cyclones Defeat K-Wings 2-1 - Cincinnati Cyclones
- K-Wings Fight to OT, Fall to Cyclones in Sunday Battle - Kalamazoo Wings
- Kalmikov & Hudson Lead Mariners over Adirondack - Maine Mariners
- Admirals' Late Comeback Falls Just Short against Reading - Norfolk Admirals
- Thunder Comeback Falls Short in Mine, 5-3 - Adirondack Thunder
- K-Wings Add Rookie Defenseman Noah Carlin - Kalamazoo Wings
- ECHL Transactions - March 23 - ECHL
- ECHL Announces Suspension - ECHL
- Royals Sign 6'3" Zach Faremouth to SPC - Reading Royals
- Rush Game Notes: March 23, 2025 vs. Wichita Thunder - Rapid City Rush
- Wichita and Rapid City Closes Season Series this Afternoon - Wichita Thunder
- Americans End Scoring Drought But Fall, 5-2, in Idaho - Allen Americans
- Silver Knights Power Knight Monsters Past Oilers as Tulsa Hosts Largest ECHL Crowd of Season - Tulsa Oilers
- Wichita Strikes Late, Defeats Rush for Second Straight Night - Rapid City Rush
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Reading Royals Stories
- Royals Sign 6'3" Zach Faremouth to SPC
- Cassaro Scores, Pretzel City Royals Drop Saturday Face-off With Admirals, 4-1
- Royals Host Pups & Admirals on Pucks 'N Paws + Dog Toy Toss 3 PM Puck Drop
- Sellar Seals Shootout Win In 11th Round, Royals Take Series Opener Over Admirals, 2-1
- Royals Rebrand To Pretzel City Royals For Saturday Square-Off Against Admirals