Royals Sign 6'3" Zach Faremouth to SPC

March 23, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)

Reading Royals News Release







Reading, PA - The Reading Royals, proud ECHL affiliate of the Philadelphia Flyers and Lehigh Valley Phantoms, announced that forward Zach Faremouth has been signed to a Standard Player Contract (SPC).

Faremouth, 25, signs his first professional career contract with Reading out of Ferris State University (NCAA) where he registered 13 points (8g-5a), 17 penalty minutes and a -7 rating in 33 games during the 2024-25 campaign. The Jackson, Michigan native finished fourth on the team in goals (8) while ranking sixth among all Bulldogs in points (13).

The 6'3", 212-pound, right-shot forward totaled 35 points (17g-18a), 111 penalty minutes and a -11 rating in 126 NCAA career games at Ferris State. Prior to his NCAA career, Faremouth played three seasons in the United States Hockey League (USHL) where he logged 54 points (28g-26a) in 150 USHL career games between Fargo (2018-19, 2019-20), Cedar Rapids (2019-20) and Des Moines (2020-21).

The Royals conclude a five-game home stand and three games against Norfolk on Sunday, March 23rd at 3:00 PM. The afternoon puck drop features a Pucks 'N Paws + Dog Toy Toss promotional game, including $2 hot dogs, popcorn & nachos + $1 Kids tickets.

