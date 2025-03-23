Lions Attempt to Replicate Railers' Saturday Night Heroics, But Come up a Goal Short
March 23, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)
Trois-Rivieres Lions News Release
The second game between the Lions and Railers in Worcester in less than 24 hours held plenty of promise after the Railers thrilling comeback win on Saturday night. Worcester was looking to collect the maximum number of points over the weekend to help towards their push to qualify for the playoffs, while the Lions were out to solidify their first-place position in the North Division as well as to contend for top spot in the ECHL's overall standings.
The first period didn't go as the Lions would have hoped, with the Railers opening the scoring at the 7:52 mark courtesy of their captain Anthony Repaci. Both teams' goalkeepers made eight saves apiece in the period.
The Railers were on fire to start the second period. Worcester's Anthony Callin doubled his team's lead just 11 seconds in, and then Lincoln Hatten scored at 4:12 to make it 3-0. The Railers weren't finished, either, as Connor Welsh scored at 5:13 to make it 4-0. Lions head coach Ron Choules had seen enough, sending goalkeeper Luke Cavallin to the bench to be replaced by Hunter Jones. That move might have given the Lions a spark, as Logan Nijhoff scored at 6:28 to narrow the gap to 4-1, and then Tyler Hylland scored at 14:00 to get the Lions to within two goals entering the third period.
The action in the third period was concentrated within the final four minutes of regulation time. Worcester's Cole Donhausser took advantage of the Lions having pulled their goaltender to score an empty net goal at 16:29, making the score 5-2. But the Lions' Nijhoff - as tireless as ever - scored at 18:31 and then at 19:59 to give him a hat trick on the afternoon. But it was too little too late and the Lions ended up losing to the Railers 5-4.
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from March 23, 2025
- Heartlanders Win Weekend against Fort Wayne, Take Series Finale 2-1 in Shootout - Iowa Heartlanders
- Komets Drop Game to Heartlanders in a Shootout 2-1 - Fort Wayne Komets
- Railers Sweep Lions in 5-4 Sunday Finale - Worcester Railers HC
- Rally Falls Short against Ghost Pirates - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- Lions Attempt to Replicate Railers' Saturday Night Heroics, But Come up a Goal Short - Trois-Rivieres Lions
- Nailers Fall in Game, But Not in Standings - Wheeling Nailers
- Stingrays Win Eleventh Game in a Row with 5-4 OT Victory over Jacksonville - South Carolina Stingrays
- Mariners Sign Colgate's Alex DiPaolo - Maine Mariners
- Sharpe Scores in Overtime, Cyclones Defeat K-Wings 2-1 - Cincinnati Cyclones
- K-Wings Fight to OT, Fall to Cyclones in Sunday Battle - Kalamazoo Wings
- Kalmikov & Hudson Lead Mariners over Adirondack - Maine Mariners
- Admirals' Late Comeback Falls Just Short against Reading - Norfolk Admirals
- Thunder Comeback Falls Short in Mine, 5-3 - Adirondack Thunder
- K-Wings Add Rookie Defenseman Noah Carlin - Kalamazoo Wings
- ECHL Transactions - March 23 - ECHL
- ECHL Announces Suspension - ECHL
- Royals Sign 6'3" Zach Faremouth to SPC - Reading Royals
- Rush Game Notes: March 23, 2025 vs. Wichita Thunder - Rapid City Rush
- Wichita and Rapid City Closes Season Series this Afternoon - Wichita Thunder
- Americans End Scoring Drought But Fall, 5-2, in Idaho - Allen Americans
- Silver Knights Power Knight Monsters Past Oilers as Tulsa Hosts Largest ECHL Crowd of Season - Tulsa Oilers
- Wichita Strikes Late, Defeats Rush for Second Straight Night - Rapid City Rush
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.