K-Wings Fight to OT, Fall to Cyclones in Sunday Battle

March 23, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)

Kalamazoo Wings News Release







CINCINNATI, OH - The Kalamazoo Wings (27-28-5-2), proud ECHL affiliate of the National Hockey League's Vancouver Canucks, responded Sunday against the Cincinnati Cyclones (24-29-10-0), but fell in overtime at Heritage Bank Center, falling 2-1.

The Cyclones scored the overtime winner at the 43-second mark of OT.

After a scoreless first two periods, Travis Broughman (9) put Kalamazoo on the board first at the 5:37 mark of the third. On the play, Luc Salem (14) found Josh Bloom (12) in the right circle for the backhand shot, which Broughman deflected just inside the left post for the goal.

Cincinnati answered with a goal at the 9:56 mark to set up the overtime winner.

Jonathan Lemieux (12-17-4-0) had a great effort in net, making 29 saves in the overtime defeat.

The K-Wings host the Cyclones for the third game in a row against Cincinnati on Wednesday at 7:00 p.m. at Wings Event Center.

It will be 269 Night / Winning Wednesday, with $2 Beers, $6 Wing Baskets and $9 Tickets available (*Tickets $11 if purchased gameday). That means if the K-Wings win, you win a ticket to Kalamazoo's next home weekday game, which will be Tuesday, April 1 against Fort Wayne.

--

The PAW Patrol / Pucks N' Paws Game is coming up as Kalamazoo will battle the South Carolina Stingrays at 4:30 p.m. on Saturday, March 29 at Wings Event Center. The goal horns will be turned off and the barks are sure to be turned ALL the way up! Plus, the first 1,000 fans receive a K-Wings Dog Leash, the first intermission will feature the pup race, and stick around after the game for the PAW Patrol jersey auction.

--

The Kalamazoo Wings are a professional hockey team located in southwest Michigan that has been a staple in the Kalamazoo, MI professional sports landscape since 1974. The K-Wings compete in the ECHL and are the AA affiliate of the National Hockey League's Vancouver Canucks and the American Hockey League's Abbotsford Canucks. Kalamazoo plays their 36 regular season home games at Wings Event Center from October through April.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from March 23, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.