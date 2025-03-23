Rally Falls Short against Ghost Pirates
March 23, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)
Greenville Swamp Rabbits News Release
Greenville Swamp Rabbits have a discussion with the Savannah Ghost Pirates
(Greenville Swamp Rabbits)
(GREENVILLE, S.C.) - Tyson Fawcett scored shorthanded and Kyle Haskins added his first pro goal 85 seconds later in a second period rally, but it wasn't enough to overtake the Savannah Ghost Pirates, who rode a 3-0 first period lead to a 5-2 win on Sunday.
Devon Paliani started the early Ghost Pirates rally with his first of two on the game. With 9:58 to play in the first, the puck was turned over in the Swamp Rabbits zone and worked around for a shot on started Kolby Hay, producing a rebound that was potted by Paliani to give Savannah a 1-0 lead (Pat Guay and Matt Choupani assisted). Just 2:37 later, a neutral zone turnover sprung a Ghost Pirates two-on-one, leading to Rylan Van Unen notching his first pro goal to double the lead to 2-0 with 7:21 left (Kyle Jeffers assisted). Towards the end of the period, the puck was lost in the Swamp Rabbits attacking zone, and the Ghost Pirates came up with numbers. Josh Davies scored in transition to make it a 3-0 lead with 1:10 left in the opening frame (Kyle Jeffers assisted).
Hay was removed for the game for Pierce Charleson, playing his fourth game in five nights and third straight. Charleson weathered a second period storm and got some run support, starting on the first Swamp Rabbits penalty kill. With 8:00 left in the second, the Swamp Rabbits went up on a three-on-one break, with Tate Singleton and Tyson Fawcett leading the charge. Singleton found Fawcett, who uncorked a one-time blast past Ghost Pirates goalie Keith Kinkaid, cutting the deficit to 3-1. Exactly 85 seconds later, Kyle Haskins tucked his first professional goal, powering in transition down the ice past his defender, and squeaked the puck past Kinkaid's leg to make it 3-2 with 6:35 left in the second (Brent Pedersen and John Parker-Jones assisted).
Charleson continued to weather the storm and kept the Swamp Rabbits in it, but the team was unable to muster a tying strike late. Savannah countered with two empty net goals from Logan Drevitch and Devon Paliani to end the game, 5-2 for the Ghost Pirates.
Kolby Hay suffered the defeat, stopping 11 of 14 shots in the opening frame before being subbed out (1-5-1-0). Pierce Charleson stopped all 25 shots he saw in relief in 39:11 of work.
The Swamp Rabbits begin a home-and-home series with the Atlanta Gladiators starting this Friday, March 28th. Puck drop for "Hockey & Hops", presented by KW Beverage, is slated for 7:05 p.m. EST at Bon Secours Wellness Arena.
Images from this story
|
Greenville Swamp Rabbits have a discussion with the Savannah Ghost Pirates
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from March 23, 2025
- Heartlanders Win Weekend against Fort Wayne, Take Series Finale 2-1 in Shootout - Iowa Heartlanders
- Komets Drop Game to Heartlanders in a Shootout 2-1 - Fort Wayne Komets
- Railers Sweep Lions in 5-4 Sunday Finale - Worcester Railers HC
- Rally Falls Short against Ghost Pirates - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- Lions Attempt to Replicate Railers' Saturday Night Heroics, But Come up a Goal Short - Trois-Rivieres Lions
- Nailers Fall in Game, But Not in Standings - Wheeling Nailers
- Stingrays Win Eleventh Game in a Row with 5-4 OT Victory over Jacksonville - South Carolina Stingrays
- Mariners Sign Colgate's Alex DiPaolo - Maine Mariners
- Sharpe Scores in Overtime, Cyclones Defeat K-Wings 2-1 - Cincinnati Cyclones
- K-Wings Fight to OT, Fall to Cyclones in Sunday Battle - Kalamazoo Wings
- Kalmikov & Hudson Lead Mariners over Adirondack - Maine Mariners
- Admirals' Late Comeback Falls Just Short against Reading - Norfolk Admirals
- Thunder Comeback Falls Short in Mine, 5-3 - Adirondack Thunder
- K-Wings Add Rookie Defenseman Noah Carlin - Kalamazoo Wings
- ECHL Transactions - March 23 - ECHL
- ECHL Announces Suspension - ECHL
- Royals Sign 6'3" Zach Faremouth to SPC - Reading Royals
- Rush Game Notes: March 23, 2025 vs. Wichita Thunder - Rapid City Rush
- Wichita and Rapid City Closes Season Series this Afternoon - Wichita Thunder
- Americans End Scoring Drought But Fall, 5-2, in Idaho - Allen Americans
- Silver Knights Power Knight Monsters Past Oilers as Tulsa Hosts Largest ECHL Crowd of Season - Tulsa Oilers
- Wichita Strikes Late, Defeats Rush for Second Straight Night - Rapid City Rush
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.