ECHL Transactions - March 23
March 23, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
Following are the ECHL transactions for Sunday, March 23, 2025:
Bloomington:
add Jack Robilotti, D signed contract
add Max Neill, F activated from reserve
add Chase Spencer, D activated from 3-day injured reserve
delete Maxim Barbashev, F placed on reserve
delete Matt Staudacher, D placed on 3-day injured reserve
delete Jack Robilotti, D placed on reserve
Fort Wayne:
add Matt Boudens, F activated from reserve
delete Jermaine Loewen, F placed on reserve
Greenville:
add Kyle Haskins, F acquired from Orlando 3/20
add P.J. Fletcher, F activated from reserve
delete Sam Coatta, F placed on reserve
delete Tristan De Jong, D placed on 3-day injured reserve
Indy:
add Lauri Sertti, D signed contract
add Spencer Cox, F activated from reserve
delete Victor Hadfield, D placed on 14-day injured reserve
delete Lauri Sertti, D placed on reserve
Iowa:
add Chris Lipe, D activated from reserve
add Zach Dubinsky, F activated from reserve
delete Dakota Raabe, F placed on reserve
delete Kyle Masters, D recalled to Iowa Wild by Minnesota
Jacksonville:
add Lord-Anthony Grissom, D activated from reserve
delete Derek Lodermeier, F placed on reserve
Kalamazoo:
add Noah Carlin, F signed contract
add Jack Clement, D activated from reserve
add Josh Bloom, F activated from reserve
delete Kylor Wall, D placed on reserve
delete Noah Carlin, F placed on reserve
delete Drake Pilon, F placed on 3-day injured reserve
delete Spencer Kennedy, F moved from 3-day to 14-day injured reserve
Maine:
add Alex DiPaolo, F signed contract
delete Alex DiPaolo, F placed on 3-day injured reserve
Reading:
add Zach Faremouth, F signed contract
delete Jake Smith, F placed on bereavement leave
Savannah:
add Kyle Jeffers, F activated from reserve
delete Cameron Buhl, F placed on reserve
South Carolina:
add Garin Bjorklund, G activated from reserve
add Jacob Graves, D activated from reserve
add Jordan Klimek, D activated from 3-day injured reserve
delete Blake Thompson, D placed on reserve
delete Jace Isley, F placed on reserve
delete Seth Eisele, G placed on 3-day injured reserve
Trois-Rivières:
add Liam Peyton, F activated from reserve
delete Morgan Adams-Moisan, F placed on reserve
Tulsa:
add Keegan Iverson, F acquired from Norfolk 3/20
delete Keegan Iverson, F placed on reserve
delete Ruslan Gazizov, F placed on 3-day injured reserve
delete Shane Kuzmeski, D moved from 3-day to 14-day injured reserve
Wheeling:
add Chrystopher Collin, F activated from reserve
add Cole Cameron, D activated from reserve
delete Aidan Sutter, D placed on reserve
delete Jack Works, F placed on reserve
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from March 23, 2025
- Komets Drop Game to Heartlanders in a Shootout 2-1 - Fort Wayne Komets
- Railers Sweep Lions in 5-4 Sunday Finale - Worcester Railers HC
- Rally Falls Short against Ghost Pirates - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- Lions Attempt to Replicate Railers' Saturday Night Heroics, But Come up a Goal Short - Trois-Rivieres Lions
- Nailers Fall in Game, But Not in Standings - Wheeling Nailers
- Stingrays Win Eleventh Game in a Row with 5-4 OT Victory over Jacksonville - South Carolina Stingrays
- Mariners Sign Colgate's Alex DiPaolo - Maine Mariners
- Sharpe Scores in Overtime, Cyclones Defeat K-Wings 2-1 - Cincinnati Cyclones
- K-Wings Fight to OT, Fall to Cyclones in Sunday Battle - Kalamazoo Wings
- Kalmikov & Hudson Lead Mariners over Adirondack - Maine Mariners
- Admirals' Late Comeback Falls Just Short against Reading - Norfolk Admirals
- Thunder Comeback Falls Short in Mine, 5-3 - Adirondack Thunder
- K-Wings Add Rookie Defenseman Noah Carlin - Kalamazoo Wings
- ECHL Transactions - March 23 - ECHL
- ECHL Announces Suspension - ECHL
- Royals Sign 6'3" Zach Faremouth to SPC - Reading Royals
- Rush Game Notes: March 23, 2025 vs. Wichita Thunder - Rapid City Rush
- Wichita and Rapid City Closes Season Series this Afternoon - Wichita Thunder
- Americans End Scoring Drought But Fall, 5-2, in Idaho - Allen Americans
- Silver Knights Power Knight Monsters Past Oilers as Tulsa Hosts Largest ECHL Crowd of Season - Tulsa Oilers
- Wichita Strikes Late, Defeats Rush for Second Straight Night - Rapid City Rush
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.