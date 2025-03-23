ECHL Transactions - March 23

March 23, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release







Following are the ECHL transactions for Sunday, March 23, 2025:

Bloomington:

add Jack Robilotti, D signed contract

add Max Neill, F activated from reserve

add Chase Spencer, D activated from 3-day injured reserve

delete Maxim Barbashev, F placed on reserve

delete Matt Staudacher, D placed on 3-day injured reserve

delete Jack Robilotti, D placed on reserve

Fort Wayne:

add Matt Boudens, F activated from reserve

delete Jermaine Loewen, F placed on reserve

Greenville:

add Kyle Haskins, F acquired from Orlando 3/20

add P.J. Fletcher, F activated from reserve

delete Sam Coatta, F placed on reserve

delete Tristan De Jong, D placed on 3-day injured reserve

Indy:

add Lauri Sertti, D signed contract

add Spencer Cox, F activated from reserve

delete Victor Hadfield, D placed on 14-day injured reserve

delete Lauri Sertti, D placed on reserve

Iowa:

add Chris Lipe, D activated from reserve

add Zach Dubinsky, F activated from reserve

delete Dakota Raabe, F placed on reserve

delete Kyle Masters, D recalled to Iowa Wild by Minnesota

Jacksonville:

add Lord-Anthony Grissom, D activated from reserve

delete Derek Lodermeier, F placed on reserve

Kalamazoo:

add Noah Carlin, F signed contract

add Jack Clement, D activated from reserve

add Josh Bloom, F activated from reserve

delete Kylor Wall, D placed on reserve

delete Noah Carlin, F placed on reserve

delete Drake Pilon, F placed on 3-day injured reserve

delete Spencer Kennedy, F moved from 3-day to 14-day injured reserve

Maine:

add Alex DiPaolo, F signed contract

delete Alex DiPaolo, F placed on 3-day injured reserve

Reading:

add Zach Faremouth, F signed contract

delete Jake Smith, F placed on bereavement leave

Savannah:

add Kyle Jeffers, F activated from reserve

delete Cameron Buhl, F placed on reserve

South Carolina:

add Garin Bjorklund, G activated from reserve

add Jacob Graves, D activated from reserve

add Jordan Klimek, D activated from 3-day injured reserve

delete Blake Thompson, D placed on reserve

delete Jace Isley, F placed on reserve

delete Seth Eisele, G placed on 3-day injured reserve

Trois-Rivières:

add Liam Peyton, F activated from reserve

delete Morgan Adams-Moisan, F placed on reserve

Tulsa:

add Keegan Iverson, F acquired from Norfolk 3/20

delete Keegan Iverson, F placed on reserve

delete Ruslan Gazizov, F placed on 3-day injured reserve

delete Shane Kuzmeski, D moved from 3-day to 14-day injured reserve

Wheeling:

add Chrystopher Collin, F activated from reserve

add Cole Cameron, D activated from reserve

delete Aidan Sutter, D placed on reserve

delete Jack Works, F placed on reserve

