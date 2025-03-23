Rush Game Notes: March 23, 2025 vs. Wichita Thunder

March 23, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)

Rapid City Rush News Release







(RAPID CITY, S.D.)- The Rapid City Rush, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Calgary Flames, take on the Wichita Thunder on Sensory Friendly Night, presented by Mountain Plains Audiology. Puck drop is scheduled for 4:05 p.m. MDT on Sunday at The Monument Ice Arena.

LAST TIME OUT

Peter Bates scored with 1:33 remaining in the third period for his second game-winning goal in as many nights, giving the Wichita Thunder a 5-3 win over the Rapid City Rush at The Monument Ice Arena on Saturday. In another back-and-forth game, the opportunistic Thunder capitalized on a neutral-zone takeaway, leading to a goal off a net-front scramble to give Wichita the lead. Ryan Wagner and Deni Goure scored 73 seconds apart early in the second period to turn a 1-0 deficit into a 2-1 lead. Wagner picked up a second goal to tie the game, 3-3, with 8:21 remaining in regulation. Blake Bennett assisted on both of Wagner's goals.

SO CLOSE AGAIN

The Rush have lost two tight games despite outplaying the Thunder in the second and third periods. The scouting report of Wichita being opportunistic has rang true, with the Thunder finding third-period game-winning goals from Peter Bates both nights.

THE SHERIFF CLAIMS ANOTHER

Garrett Klotz and Dillon Boucher lined up against each other to begin each period. At the start of the third, the two finally squared off in a battle of the Mountain Division's two best fighters. Klotz took care of business after surviving a couple early knocks, and fired up the crowd of 4,987.

RUSH FIGHTS CANCER

The Rush honored multiple cancer fighters and survivors at last night's game, including two members of the Rush family. Head Coach and General Manager Scott Burt dropped the puck alongside Dr. Thomas Fulbright and Maurizio Colella's mother, Maria, who is battling esophageal cancer. 'Burtie' also got to ring the bell during the first intermission. The Rush made a special Burt jersey for the postgame jersey auction with proceeds going directly to Burt's family.

THAT'S OUR CAPTAIN

Ryan Wagner has done anything possible to give his team a spark this series. Wagner got in his first fight of the season on Friday with Rapid City trailing 2-0, and the Rush scored with him in the box. Last night, Wagner scored twice, including a third-period game-tying goal.

IN FRONT OF MOM

With his mom, Maria, in the stands for the first time in five years, Maurizio Colella has three primary assists in two games so far. The last time Colella's family saw him play was in his second year of college at Acadia University in Nova Scotia.

The Rapid City Rush continues their homestand with a three-game series against the Wichita Thunder on March 21st, 22nd, and 23rd at The Monument Ice Arena.

