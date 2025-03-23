Leibold, Bajkov Score, Gahagen Stops 30 In Royals' Homestand Finale Win Over Norfolk, 2-1

March 23, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)

Reading, PA - The Reading Royals (28-24-9-1), proud ECHL affiliate of the Philadelphia Flyers and Lehigh Valley Phantoms, defeated the Norfolk Admirals (35-23-4-1), 2-1, at Santander Arena on Sunday, March 23rd.

Goaltender Parker Gahagen (4-5-1-0) earned the win in goal with 30 saves on 31 shots faced while Admirals' goaltender Kristian Stead (6-9-0-0) suffered the loss in goal with 44 saves on 46 shots.

Following a scoreless first period, Reading took a 1-0 lead into the third period after Ryan Leibold (12) beat Stead during an Admirals; power play at 4:50. The shorthanded goal was the first of the season for Leibold and the eighth total for the Royals this season.

Patrick Bajkov (10) extended Reading's lead to two at 9:18, which stood as the game-winning goal after Carson Golder (17) put Norfolk on the board at 18:20 in the third for their only goal in the game.

With the win, the Royals have won three of their last four games and have earned a point in 12 of their last 14 (10-2-2-0), as well as 24 of their 31 games since Jan. 1st, 2025 (18-7-5-1).

The Royals conclude a four-game series against Norfolk on Wednesday, March 26th at 7:05 PM at Norfolk Scope Arena.

