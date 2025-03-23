Thunder Comeback Falls Short in Mine, 5-3
March 23, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)
Adirondack Thunder News Release
PORTLAND - The Adirondack Thunder comeback fell short in a 5-3 loss to the Maine Mariners on Sunday at Cross Insurance Arena.
After no scoring in the first, Maine took a 1-0 lead on the power play in the second period as Jacob Hudson deflected a Tristan Thompson shot into the net from the hash marks. The goal was Hudson's 13th of the season from Thompson and Brooklyn Kalmikov at 1:34 of the middle frame.
Adirondack tied the game while shorthanded as Kishaun Gervais forced a bad pass from goaltender Nolan Maier and wrapped the puck around the back and into the net for his ninth of the season. Gervais' tying goal was unassisted and came at 7:35 of the second.
Maine took the lead back at 10:05 of the second as Brooklyn Kalmikov fired a wrist shot off the post and into the net from the left circle for a 2-1 lead. The goal was Kalmikov's 18th of the year with assists from Xander Lamppa and Christian Sarlo. The Mariners took the one-goal lead into the second intermission.
In the third period, Sebastian Vidmar and Xander Lamppa scored back-to-back goals at 1:56 and 3:38 to give the Mariners a 4-1 lead over the Thunder.
Adirondack answered back as Luke Reid took a pass from Josh Filmon and beat goaltender Nolan Maier for his first professional goal. Filmon and Dylan Wendt were awarded assists at 7:59 of the third period and the Thunder trailed 4-2.
Ryan Wheeler pulled the Thunder within one goal with the net empty as he fired a one timer by Nolan Maier for his ninth of the year and the Mariners' lead was decreased to 4-3.
Maine added a late empty-net goal for the 5-3 win.
Adirondack Thunder take it on the chin against the Maine Mariners
