ECHL Announces Suspension

March 23, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release







SHREWSBURY, N.J. - The ECHL Department of Player Safety on Sunday announced that Wichita's Dillon Boucher has been suspended for one game as the result of his actions in ECHL Game #901, Wichita at Rapid City, on March 22.

Boucher is suspended under Rule #23.7 as the result of receiving his 10th fighting major of the season.

Boucher will miss Wichita's game at Rapid City today (March 23).

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from March 23, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.