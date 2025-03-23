Kalmikov & Hudson Lead Mariners over Adirondack

PORTLAND, ME - Brooklyn Kalmikov registered three points while Jacob Hudson scored two goals in a 5-3 Maine Mariners victory over the Adirondack Thunder on Sunday afternoon at the Cross Insurance Arena. The Mariners got the win in front of a sellout crowd of 6,074, the second largest attendance mark in team history.

There wasn't much action in the opening period as neither team scored on a combined 11 shots. The Mariners struck early in the second frame, using the power play. At 1:34, Jacob Hudson set up between the circles and deflected home Tristan Thompson's shot for his 13th goal of the season, and sixth in the last six games. A shorthanded goal by Adirondack's Kishaun Gervias tied it up at 7:35, but the Mariners answered to reclaim the lead less than two minutes later. Brooklyn Kalmikov fired off a wrister from the left circle, using a Thunder defender as a screen to beat the glove of Henry Welsch at 10:05. Maine carried a 2-1 lead into the third.

A pair of early third period insurance goals stretched the Mariners lead to three. Sebastian Vidmar finished a stuff pass from Josh Nixon at 1:56, accounting for Nixon's first professional point. Maine made it 4-1 less than two minutes later when Xander Lamppa tipped in Justin Bean's point shot at 3:38. Adirondack struck back with two goals to make things interesting late. Luke Reid collected his first pro goal at 7:59, and then Ryan Wheeler, with the Thunder goaltender pulled, made it a one goal game at 18:25. With 30 seconds to go, Hudson launched in an empty netter to seal the 5-3 Maine win.

Nolan Maier earned his eighth win of the season, stopping 29 of 32. Welsch took the loss, making 19 stops.

The Mariners (26-32-4) have 10 games remaining in the regular season and will travel to Reading, PA for three games against the Royals next Friday through Sunday. They're back home to host the Trois-Rivieres Lions on Wednesday, April 2nd for "Apres Ski" night. Single game tickets are available at MarinersOfMaine.com or at the Hammond Lumber Company Box Office inside the Cross Insurance Arena. For more information on group discounts or 2025-26 season ticket packages, fans can call 833-GO-MAINE, go to MarinersOfMaine.com, or visit the Mariners front office at 94 Free Street in Portland.

