K-Wings Add Rookie Defenseman Noah Carlin
March 23, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)
Kalamazoo Wings News Release
KALAMAZOO, MI - The Kalamazoo Wings, proud ECHL affiliate of the National Hockey League's Vancouver Canucks, announced Sunday that rookie defenseman Noah Carlin has signed a Standard Player Contract with the team.
Carlin, 24, is a 6-foot, 174-pound, Marine City, MI native who will make his professional debut in his first game with the K-Wings.
The left-handed shooting defenseman spent four seasons (2021-25) at Niagara University, finishing his collegiate career with eight goals, 23 assists and 61 penalty minutes in 119 games played. This season, Carlin notched a career-high four goals, three assists and 18 penalty minutes in 37 games for the Purple Eagles.
Kalamazoo hosts the Cincinnati Cyclones (24-29-10-0) Wednesday at 7:00 p.m. at Wings Event Center.
