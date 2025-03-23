K-Wings Add Rookie Defenseman Noah Carlin

March 23, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)

Kalamazoo Wings News Release







KALAMAZOO, MI - The Kalamazoo Wings, proud ECHL affiliate of the National Hockey League's Vancouver Canucks, announced Sunday that rookie defenseman Noah Carlin has signed a Standard Player Contract with the team.

Carlin, 24, is a 6-foot, 174-pound, Marine City, MI native who will make his professional debut in his first game with the K-Wings.

The left-handed shooting defenseman spent four seasons (2021-25) at Niagara University, finishing his collegiate career with eight goals, 23 assists and 61 penalty minutes in 119 games played. This season, Carlin notched a career-high four goals, three assists and 18 penalty minutes in 37 games for the Purple Eagles.

Kalamazoo hosts the Cincinnati Cyclones (24-29-10-0) Wednesday at 7:00 p.m. at Wings Event Center.

