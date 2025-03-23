Komets Drop Game to Heartlanders in a Shootout 2-1

On Sunday, the Komets faced Iowa in the rubber match of their three-game series in Coralville.

Iowa's TJ Walsh started the first period scoring with a goal at 12:35 as the Komets answered when Nick Deakin-Poot netted his fifth goal with an assist coming from Nolan Volcan and Harrison Rees at 13:14.

In the second period, Jack Gorniak was awarded a penalty shot late but was denied by Iowa goaltender William Rousseau to keep the game tied at one after forty minutes.

Neither team was able to score in the third period, taking the game to overtime. The two teams battled to a stalemate in overtime, leading to a shootout that ended in the eleventh round when Iowa's Nathan Noel beat Brett Brochu to give the game to the Heartlanders. Brochu made 20 saves in the loss.

