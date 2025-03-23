Komets Drop Game to Heartlanders in a Shootout 2-1
March 23, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)
Fort Wayne Komets News Release
On Sunday, the Komets faced Iowa in the rubber match of their three-game series in Coralville.
Iowa's TJ Walsh started the first period scoring with a goal at 12:35 as the Komets answered when Nick Deakin-Poot netted his fifth goal with an assist coming from Nolan Volcan and Harrison Rees at 13:14.
In the second period, Jack Gorniak was awarded a penalty shot late but was denied by Iowa goaltender William Rousseau to keep the game tied at one after forty minutes.
Neither team was able to score in the third period, taking the game to overtime. The two teams battled to a stalemate in overtime, leading to a shootout that ended in the eleventh round when Iowa's Nathan Noel beat Brett Brochu to give the game to the Heartlanders. Brochu made 20 saves in the loss.
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from March 23, 2025
- Heartlanders Win Weekend against Fort Wayne, Take Series Finale 2-1 in Shootout - Iowa Heartlanders
- Komets Drop Game to Heartlanders in a Shootout 2-1 - Fort Wayne Komets
- Railers Sweep Lions in 5-4 Sunday Finale - Worcester Railers HC
- Rally Falls Short against Ghost Pirates - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- Lions Attempt to Replicate Railers' Saturday Night Heroics, But Come up a Goal Short - Trois-Rivieres Lions
- Nailers Fall in Game, But Not in Standings - Wheeling Nailers
- Stingrays Win Eleventh Game in a Row with 5-4 OT Victory over Jacksonville - South Carolina Stingrays
- Mariners Sign Colgate's Alex DiPaolo - Maine Mariners
- Sharpe Scores in Overtime, Cyclones Defeat K-Wings 2-1 - Cincinnati Cyclones
- K-Wings Fight to OT, Fall to Cyclones in Sunday Battle - Kalamazoo Wings
- Kalmikov & Hudson Lead Mariners over Adirondack - Maine Mariners
- Admirals' Late Comeback Falls Just Short against Reading - Norfolk Admirals
- Thunder Comeback Falls Short in Mine, 5-3 - Adirondack Thunder
- K-Wings Add Rookie Defenseman Noah Carlin - Kalamazoo Wings
- ECHL Transactions - March 23 - ECHL
- ECHL Announces Suspension - ECHL
- Royals Sign 6'3" Zach Faremouth to SPC - Reading Royals
- Rush Game Notes: March 23, 2025 vs. Wichita Thunder - Rapid City Rush
- Wichita and Rapid City Closes Season Series this Afternoon - Wichita Thunder
- Americans End Scoring Drought But Fall, 5-2, in Idaho - Allen Americans
- Silver Knights Power Knight Monsters Past Oilers as Tulsa Hosts Largest ECHL Crowd of Season - Tulsa Oilers
- Wichita Strikes Late, Defeats Rush for Second Straight Night - Rapid City Rush
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.