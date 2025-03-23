Wichita Falls 5-2 on Sunday at Rapid City

RAPID CITY, SD - Wichita fell into an early hole and couldn't climb out of it on Sunday afternoon, losing 5-2 to Rapid City at The Monument.

Peter Bates and Kobe Walker provided the offense for the Thunder. Trevor Gorsuch suffered the loss, stopping 34 shots.

Blake Bennett opened the scoring just 35 seconds into the game. Gorsuch appeared to have control of the puck on a shot from Ryan Wagner. The official never blew the whistle and Bennett stuffed home a loose puck in the crease to make it 1-0.

At 3:42, Bennett added his second of the frame to make it 2-0. He fired a one-timer from the right circle past Gorsuch for his 25th of the season.

Walker cut the lead in half at 9:01. During a net front scramble, Walker hammered home a rebound on the power play for his 26th of the year.

Billy Constantinou made it 3-1 at 14:46. He sent a shot from the right wall that appeared to hit the paddle of Gorsuch's stick and went past him for his 13th of the season.

In the second, Parker Bowman made it 4-1. Jack Jeffers drove to the net and put a shot on Gorsuch. Bowman pounced on the rebound and tallied his sixth of the year.

Bates cut the lead to 4-2 at 15:05 on the power play. Michal Stinil fired a pass from the right circle and Bates redirected it through Radomsky.

Early in the third, Radomsky made several key saves to prevent the Thunder from getting back into the contest. He stopped Finnegan at point-blank range in the first minute and then denied Bates on a breakaway a few minutes later.

David Gagnon capped off the scoring at 6:49 to make it 5-2.

Wichita wins the season series against Rapid City, going 7-1-1 and 4-1-1 on the road at The Monument.

Bates extended his goal streak to four games, tallying six over that span. He also extended his point streak to seven games. Stinil pushed his point streak to 13 games, recording 18 points (4g, 14a) over that span. Dickman collected an assist, tying his career high in points with 69 for the season. Gorsuch started his 15th straight game.

Wichita went 2-for-4 on the power play. Rapid City was 0-for-3 on the man advantage.

The Thunder closes their four-game road trip on Wednesday night at Kansas City.

