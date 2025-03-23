Pietila Gets OT Game Winner against Bloomington
March 23, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)
Toledo Walleye News Release
Toledo, OH - The Toledo Walleye defeated the Bloomington Bison in overtime on Fins & Feathers Night on Sunday evening. Jed Pietila got the game winner in the 4-3 final.
How it Happened:
Despite Nick Grabko making some big saves in his Toledo Walleye debut, the Fish went down 2-0 early on in the first period.
Toledo got back to their game and tied it up, both goals coming from Sam Craggs.
The Fish got on the board with a goal off a deflection of a Mitch Lewandowski shot and Sam Craggs finished it off just as the Toledo power play expired. Colby Ambrosio had the secondary assist on the even-strength goal.
Just over two minutes later, Toledo went on the power play again and this time were able to capitalize with a goal almost identical to the one prior. Mitch Lewandowski shot the puck and Sam Craggs deflected it in for his 2nd of the evening.
The game remained tied 2-2 throughout the entirety of the second period as Nick Grabko remained solid in net.
Toledo took their first lead of the evening with a goal from Jalen Smereck as he got the rebound off his own shot. Darian Pilon had the sole assist on the tie-breaker.
Bloomington tied it at 16:20 of the third to send this one to overtime where Jed Pietila finished it off and gave Toledo the hard-fought 4-3 win.
Three Stars Sponsored by Local 245:
1. TOL - J. Pietila (OT GWG)
2. TOL - S. Craggs (2G)
3. TOL - M. Lewandowski (3A)
What's Next:
The Walleye will travel down south to Florida to take on the Florida Everblades in a Friday-Saturday series. Puck drop on Friday is set for 7:30 p.m.
