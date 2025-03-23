Pietila Gets OT Game Winner against Bloomington

Toledo, OH - The Toledo Walleye defeated the Bloomington Bison in overtime on Fins & Feathers Night on Sunday evening. Jed Pietila got the game winner in the 4-3 final.

How it Happened:

Despite Nick Grabko making some big saves in his Toledo Walleye debut, the Fish went down 2-0 early on in the first period.

Toledo got back to their game and tied it up, both goals coming from Sam Craggs.

The Fish got on the board with a goal off a deflection of a Mitch Lewandowski shot and Sam Craggs finished it off just as the Toledo power play expired. Colby Ambrosio had the secondary assist on the even-strength goal.

Just over two minutes later, Toledo went on the power play again and this time were able to capitalize with a goal almost identical to the one prior. Mitch Lewandowski shot the puck and Sam Craggs deflected it in for his 2nd of the evening.

The game remained tied 2-2 throughout the entirety of the second period as Nick Grabko remained solid in net.

Toledo took their first lead of the evening with a goal from Jalen Smereck as he got the rebound off his own shot. Darian Pilon had the sole assist on the tie-breaker.

Bloomington tied it at 16:20 of the third to send this one to overtime where Jed Pietila finished it off and gave Toledo the hard-fought 4-3 win.

Three Stars Sponsored by Local 245:

1. TOL - J. Pietila (OT GWG)

2. TOL - S. Craggs (2G)

3. TOL - M. Lewandowski (3A)

What's Next:

The Walleye will travel down south to Florida to take on the Florida Everblades in a Friday-Saturday series. Puck drop on Friday is set for 7:30 p.m.

