Silver Knights Power Knight Monsters Past Oilers as Tulsa Hosts Largest ECHL Crowd of Season

March 23, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)

Tulsa Oilers News Release







TULSA, Okla - The Tulsa Oilers, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Anaheim Ducks and the AHL's San Diego Gulls and powered by Community Care, hosted the largest crowd of the ECHL season - 15,396 spectators- on Saturday in a 2-1 loss at the BOK Center.

Bear Hughes opened the scoring with 15 seconds remaining in the period with an all-star, topshelf finish. The goal was set up by Sloan Stanick and closed a period where the Oilers outshot the Knight Monsters 14-7.

Micahel Farren leveled the game within the opening two minutes of the second period, scoring at the 1:41 mark on a crash play created by a Josh Nelson drive. The Henderson Silver Knight line finished off another goal against the rate of play, with Pinard ripping an NHL-caliber snipe - his 11th goal of the season against the Oilers - to put Tahoe up with 2-1 with 2:14 remaining in the middle frame.

Both goalies stood tall, with Vyacheslav Buteyets keeping the one-goal hope alive on several occasions, but Papirny matched at the other end, stopping 36 of 37 total chances. The Oilers produced several great chances with the goalie pulled and extra attacker on, but it was not enough to crack Papirny.

The Oilers aim to halt a four-game skid on Thursday, March 27 at the BOK Center, hosting Rapid City for a Thirsty Thursday at 7:05.

Oilers Season and Group Tickets are on sale now! Call the Oilers front office at 918-632-PUCK (7825) or visit www.tulsaoilers.com for more information.

--

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, or "Like" us on Facebook for more information about the Tulsa Oilers

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from March 23, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.