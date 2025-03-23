Rush Defeat Wichita in Wire-To-Wire Effort
March 23, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)
Rapid City Rush News Release
(RAPID CITY, S.D.) - Peter Bates scored with 1:33 remaining in the third period for his second game-winning goal in as many nights, giving the Wichita Thunder a 5-3 win over the Rapid City Rush at The Monument Ice Arena on Saturday.
In another back-and-forth game, the opportunistic Thunder capitalized on a neutral-zone takeaway, leading to a goal off a net-front scramble to give Wichita the lead. Rapid City outshot them 38-26 and 28-16 in the final two periods.
Ryan Wagner and Deni Goure scored 73 seconds apart early in the second period to turn a 1-0 deficit into a 2-1 lead. Wagner picked up a second goal to tie the game, 3-3, with 8:21 remaining in regulation. Blake Bennett assisted on both of Wagner's goals.
Garrett Klotz energized the crowd of 4,987 with a fight upon the drop of the puck in the third period. Klotz took care of business against Dillon Boucher, arguably the best fighter other than him in the Mountain Division.
Matt Radomsky made 21 saves in the loss, while Trevor Gorsuch stopped 35.
The Rush conclude their six-game homestand tomorrow on Sensory Friendly Night, presented by Mountain Plains Audiology.
Next game: Sunday, March 23 vs. Wichita. 4:05 p.m. MDT puck drop from The Monument Ice Arena.
The Rapid City Rush continues their homestand with a three-game series against the Wichita Thunder on March 21st, 22nd, and 23rd at The Monument Ice Arena. Saturday, March 22nd is Rush Fights Cancer, presented by Vitalant. Secure your seats today and be a part of the action. Check out the 2024-25 promotional schedule for a list of all themed nights. Call the Rush front office at 605-716-7825 or visit www.rapidcityrush.com for more information.
- Wichita Strikes Late, Defeats Rush for Second Straight Night - Rapid City Rush
