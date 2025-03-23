Nailers Fall in Game, But Not in Standings
March 23, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)
Wheeling Nailers News Release
FISHERS, IN - After such an emotional game on Saturday night in Toledo, the Wheeling Nailers were trying to find their legs and their energy on Sunday afternoon against the Indy Fuel at Fishers Event Center. Indy scored twice in the opening stanza, and the Nailers were unable to recover, as the Fuel were victorious, 3-1 on their home ice. Jordan Martel was the lone goal scorer for Wheeling.
A span of less than three minutes told the story of the first period, as the Fuel scored twice to take a 2-0 lead. The first strike came on the power play from a delay of game penalty for shooting the puck over the glass. Former Nailer Jarrett Lee sped down the right side of the ice, then dished a pass across the low slot to Jordan Martin for a one-timer from the left side of the crease. Indy lit the lamp again 2:37 later. Kyle Maksimovich bounced the puck into the slot for Kevin Lynch, who got just enough mustard on his backhander to squeeze the shot through Taylor Gauthier.
The score stayed 2-0 until the closing minutes of the middle frame, when the Fuel extended their advantage to three. Wheeling had iced the puck, which led to a defensive zone face-off. Indy quickly went to work by gaining full possession off of the draw, and the end result was Cam Hausinger tipping in a point shot from Ty Farmer.
The Nailers got a goal back on a power play in the third period, as Logan Pietila set up Jordan Martel for a one-timer from the left circle. Unfortunately, that was all the scoring in the game, as the Fuel prevailed, 3-1.
Ryan Ouellette earned his first win as a pro for Indy, as he blocked away 27 of the 28 shots he faced. Taylor Gauthier made 18 saves on 21 shots in the defeat for Wheeling.
The Nailers will play their next six games on home ice over the course of the next two weekends. The first of those games is a Frosty Friday on March 28th at 7:10 against Cincinnati. The same two teams will clash again on Saturday at 7:10 for Black & Gold Night starring former Pittsburgh Steeler Ryan Shazier. The weekend will conclude on Sunday at 4:10 against Bloomington, and after the game, fans will have the opportunity to skate with the entire team. The final Big-6 Promotional Game of the season is Saturday, April 5th, which is the third annual Wizards & Wands Night. Individual tickets for 2024-25 home games are available by calling (304) 234-GOAL or visiting wheelingnailers.com. The Wheeling Nailers, considered one of the top things to do in Wheeling, West Virginia, provide affordable family entertainment for fans throughout the Ohio Valley.
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from March 23, 2025
- Heartlanders Win Weekend against Fort Wayne, Take Series Finale 2-1 in Shootout - Iowa Heartlanders
- Komets Drop Game to Heartlanders in a Shootout 2-1 - Fort Wayne Komets
- Railers Sweep Lions in 5-4 Sunday Finale - Worcester Railers HC
- Rally Falls Short against Ghost Pirates - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- Lions Attempt to Replicate Railers' Saturday Night Heroics, But Come up a Goal Short - Trois-Rivieres Lions
- Nailers Fall in Game, But Not in Standings - Wheeling Nailers
- Stingrays Win Eleventh Game in a Row with 5-4 OT Victory over Jacksonville - South Carolina Stingrays
- Mariners Sign Colgate's Alex DiPaolo - Maine Mariners
- Sharpe Scores in Overtime, Cyclones Defeat K-Wings 2-1 - Cincinnati Cyclones
- K-Wings Fight to OT, Fall to Cyclones in Sunday Battle - Kalamazoo Wings
- Kalmikov & Hudson Lead Mariners over Adirondack - Maine Mariners
- Admirals' Late Comeback Falls Just Short against Reading - Norfolk Admirals
- Thunder Comeback Falls Short in Mine, 5-3 - Adirondack Thunder
- K-Wings Add Rookie Defenseman Noah Carlin - Kalamazoo Wings
- ECHL Transactions - March 23 - ECHL
- ECHL Announces Suspension - ECHL
- Royals Sign 6'3" Zach Faremouth to SPC - Reading Royals
- Rush Game Notes: March 23, 2025 vs. Wichita Thunder - Rapid City Rush
- Wichita and Rapid City Closes Season Series this Afternoon - Wichita Thunder
- Americans End Scoring Drought But Fall, 5-2, in Idaho - Allen Americans
- Silver Knights Power Knight Monsters Past Oilers as Tulsa Hosts Largest ECHL Crowd of Season - Tulsa Oilers
- Wichita Strikes Late, Defeats Rush for Second Straight Night - Rapid City Rush
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.