Nailers Fall in Game, But Not in Standings

March 23, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)

FISHERS, IN - After such an emotional game on Saturday night in Toledo, the Wheeling Nailers were trying to find their legs and their energy on Sunday afternoon against the Indy Fuel at Fishers Event Center. Indy scored twice in the opening stanza, and the Nailers were unable to recover, as the Fuel were victorious, 3-1 on their home ice. Jordan Martel was the lone goal scorer for Wheeling.

A span of less than three minutes told the story of the first period, as the Fuel scored twice to take a 2-0 lead. The first strike came on the power play from a delay of game penalty for shooting the puck over the glass. Former Nailer Jarrett Lee sped down the right side of the ice, then dished a pass across the low slot to Jordan Martin for a one-timer from the left side of the crease. Indy lit the lamp again 2:37 later. Kyle Maksimovich bounced the puck into the slot for Kevin Lynch, who got just enough mustard on his backhander to squeeze the shot through Taylor Gauthier.

The score stayed 2-0 until the closing minutes of the middle frame, when the Fuel extended their advantage to three. Wheeling had iced the puck, which led to a defensive zone face-off. Indy quickly went to work by gaining full possession off of the draw, and the end result was Cam Hausinger tipping in a point shot from Ty Farmer.

The Nailers got a goal back on a power play in the third period, as Logan Pietila set up Jordan Martel for a one-timer from the left circle. Unfortunately, that was all the scoring in the game, as the Fuel prevailed, 3-1.

Ryan Ouellette earned his first win as a pro for Indy, as he blocked away 27 of the 28 shots he faced. Taylor Gauthier made 18 saves on 21 shots in the defeat for Wheeling.

