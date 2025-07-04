Second Season in Trois-Rivières for Tommy Cormier
July 4, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)
Trois-Rivieres Lions News Release
TROIS-RIVIÈRES - The Trois-Rivières Lions (affiliate of the Montreal Canadiens) have re-signed forward Tommy Cormier.
The Pont-Rouge native is returning for his second season in Trois-Rivières and his second year in professional hockey.
Last season, he suited up for 71 of the team's 72 regular-season games, tallying 15 goals and 23 assists for 38 points. In the playoffs, he added 1 goal and 1 assist in 14 games.
Before turning pro, Tommy played two and a half seasons in the QMJHL with the Victoriaville Tigres, where he notably scored 40 goals in 2022-2023 and 30 goals in 2023-2024.
After a strong rookie year, the forward returns to Trois-Rivières with high hopes:
"Obviously, my expectations are higher this year compared to my first. Still, I'm trying not to put too much pressure on myself-I'm going to work hard to perform and help the team win."
ECHL Stories from July 4, 2025
- Second Season in Trois-Rivières for Tommy Cormier - Trois-Rivieres Lions
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.