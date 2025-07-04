Second Season in Trois-Rivières for Tommy Cormier

July 4, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)

Trois-Rivieres Lions News Release







TROIS-RIVIÈRES - The Trois-Rivières Lions (affiliate of the Montreal Canadiens) have re-signed forward Tommy Cormier.

The Pont-Rouge native is returning for his second season in Trois-Rivières and his second year in professional hockey.

Last season, he suited up for 71 of the team's 72 regular-season games, tallying 15 goals and 23 assists for 38 points. In the playoffs, he added 1 goal and 1 assist in 14 games.

Before turning pro, Tommy played two and a half seasons in the QMJHL with the Victoriaville Tigres, where he notably scored 40 goals in 2022-2023 and 30 goals in 2023-2024.

After a strong rookie year, the forward returns to Trois-Rivières with high hopes:

"Obviously, my expectations are higher this year compared to my first. Still, I'm trying not to put too much pressure on myself-I'm going to work hard to perform and help the team win."







ECHL Stories from July 4, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.