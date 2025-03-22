'Clones Score Six Unanswered, Defeat K-Wings 6-1 on Saturday Night

Cincinnati, Ohio - The Cincinnati Cyclones defeated the Kalamazoo Wings, 6-1, at Heritage Bank Center on Saturday night. Four Cyclones with multi-point performances and six unanswered goals highlighted the Cyclones victory over the K-Wings.

The K-Wings struck early a little over a minute and a half into the contest. Forward Drake Pilon shot through traffic and beat goalie Vyacheslav Peksa to make it 1-0. Defenseman Phil Beaulieu and Luke Morgan were credited with assists on Pilon's fourth goal of the season.

Shortly after, Cyclones forward Ty Voit tied the game on a breakaway goal. Voit beat Kalamazoo netminder Jonathan Lemieux with the bar down snipe over the shoulder. Elijah Vilio recorded an assist on Voit's first goal in 24 games.

The second period saw the Cyclones take a 2-1 lead off a tally from Mathieu Gosselin. A shot from defenseman Chas Sharpe went wide and banked off the end wall to the net front. With Lemieux being out of position, Gosselin scored on the rebound at the 5:33 mark of the second period.

Chas Sharpe now has points in three straight games for the Cyclones, and Voit earned his second point of the game with an assist on Gosselin's 11th goal of the season.

Gosselin once again found the back of the net just as a power play expired for the K-Wings. Forward Lincoln Griffin centered a feed to Gosselin who scored his second goal of the game. Defenseman Elijah Vilio was awarded another assist on the Gosselin goal as the Cyclones took a 3-1 lead heading into the final period.

Chas Sharpe extended the lead with his 21st goal of the season with 14:25 left to play. The Cyclones had control of the puck and were skating quickly into the K-Wings zone. Beautiful puck movement by Lincoln Griffin and forward Dante Sheriff led to Sharpe's goal. Griffin earned his second point of the night.

Lincoln Griffin scored Cincinnati's fifth unanswered goal with 9:17 remaining in the final period. Off a feed from Steven MacLean, Griffin recorded his single-season career best 22nd goal of the season. His goal made it 5-1, Cyclones.

Griffin would not be done yet, assisting alongside Curtis Hall, on Remy Parker's power play goal to round out the scoring for Cincinnati. Parker's eighth of the season made it 6-1 and gave Griffin a new single-season career best in points with his 47th point of the season. He passed his career high of 46 in 2021-22.

The Cyclones and the K-Wings will face off for a second time at Heritage Bank Center on Sunday afternoon. Sunday marks the team's Bluey Matinee Game against Kalamazoo. Puck drop is scheduled for 3:00 p.m. ET and can be streamed on FloHockey and the Cyclones Radio Network.

