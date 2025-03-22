Admirals Bounce Back with Victory over Reading

March 22, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)

Norfolk Admirals News Release







Reading, PA - Following an eleven-round shootout defeat last night, the Norfolk Admirals took to the ice at Santander Arena for their second encounter with the Reading Royals. In a commendable performance, the Admirals secured a decisive 4-1 victory over the Royals, successfully returning to the winning column.

Thomas Milic made his 16th appearance for the Admirals and finished the night with 25 saves made off of 26 shots faced.

The initial twenty minutes of the contest proved to be rife with penalties, as both teams faced multiple penalty kills and power plays; however, the score remained unchanged due to an inability to capitalize on these opportunities. A few minutes later, the Admirals encountered their second power play of the evening, following a tripping penalty assessed against Reading. Norfolk demonstrated effective puck movement during this man advantage, yet they couldn't secure the opening goal.

As the first period progressed, both teams experienced additional power plays, but neither could successfully breach the defenses or solve the goalkeepers' challenges. Consequently, the score remained 0-0 after the first period.

At the halfway mark of the second period, the Admirals scored two goals within two minutes, showcasing the effectiveness of their forecheck.

Grant Hebert opened the scoring for Norfolk with a one-timed shot that found its way five-hole from the slot, following a precise pass from Andrei Bakanov. This goal marked Hebert's fourth of the season, while Colton Young earned his first point as an Admiral through a secondary assist in his first game.

Shortly thereafter, Gehrett Sargis extended the Admirals' lead to two goals with his third goal of the year, which resulted from a shot taken from the slot, facilitated by a feed from Hebert behind the net. Matt Crasa also recorded his first professional point with the secondary assist on Sargis's goal. Reading responded by narrowing the deficit with a goal from Gianfranco Cassaro just one minute later, bringing the score to 2-1 in favor of Norfolk at the end of the second period.

Eighty-seven seconds into the third period, Graham Sward advanced the puck into the offensive zone and fired an innocent shot on goal that resulted in a 3-1 scoreline, marking his second goal of the season and reinforcing the Admirals' two-goal advantage. After scoring the goal, Milic and his team strengthened their defensive zone and continued to play their brand of hockey. Milic performed admirably, making crucial saves to maintain a two-goal lead.

As the Royals pulled their goalie for an extra attacker, Sargis scored his second goal of the night with an empty-net shot, bringing his season total to four goals. From that point on, the Admirals secured a valuable two points in the standings.

Sentara Health Three Stars of the Game

1. NOR - G. Hebert (1 goal, 1 assist, +1)

2. NOR - G. Sargis (2 goals, +2)

3. NOR - B. Brodzinski (7 shots on goal)

What's Next

Norfolk will conclude their seven-game road trip tomorrow afternoon when they face the Royals once again this weekend. The puck drop is scheduled for 3 p.m.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from March 22, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.