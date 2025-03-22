Nailers Take Painful Loss in Multiple Ways to Walleye

Toledo Walleye's Cole Gallant and Wheeling Nailers' Isaac Belliveau in action

TOLEDO, OH- Saturday night was an aggravating game for the Wheeling Nailers, as they faced the rival Toledo Walleye at Huntington Center. Toledo scored four unanswered goals to snap a 2-2 tie, including one off an unpenalized hit, as the Walleye prevailed, 6-2 on their home ice. Isaac Belliveau and Matthew Quercia were the Wheeling goal scorers, while Mason Salquist notched an assist in his professional debut.

Both teams lit the lamp in the opening stanza, and the two markers came 58 seconds apart from each other. Wheeling was first on the board at the 6:49 mark. Mason Salquist took his first shift as a pro, and immediately helped to create offense, as he wrapped the puck into the crease. While that attempt didn't go through, Isaac Belliveau's did, as he poked the loose biscuit between Carter Gylander's legs. The Walleye drew even off of a turnover. The Nailers failed to get the puck out of their zone, and Brandon Kruse capitalized by dancing to the left side of the slot, where he roofed a wrist shot into the top-right corner of the cage.

The second period left Wheeling infuriated. Before the madness started, three goals were scored - two by Toledo and one by the Nailers. Mitchell Lewandowski put the home team ahead, when he swatted in a bouncing puck on the left side of the slot, which was set up by Brandon Hawkins. Wheeling answered that goal in a matter of 2:05. Aidan Sutter's right point shot was padded away, but Matthew Quercia cleaned up the garbage and deposited the equalizer. The Walleye regained the lead with 9:51 remaining. Bobby Russell sprawled out to block a pass in his own zone, which led to a transition rush in the other direction. Russell ended up finishing the play, as he buried a drop pass from Lewandowski. A couple of minutes later, things turned sour. Jalen Smereck laid out Sutter with what should have been a penalized hit and possibly a major at the blueline, but no call was made. Seconds later, Trenton Bliss went on a breakaway and scored with his backhand. That set Wheeling off, and the game went off the rails from there.

Toledo tacked on two power play goals in the third period for a 6-2 final score, as Cole Gallant slammed in a one-timer from the left side of the crease, and Colby Ambrosio lofted in a wrist shot from straight away.

Carter Gylander picked up the win for the Walleye, as he made 21 saves on 23 shots. Jaxon Castor allowed six goals on 30 shots in the loss for the Nailers.

The Nailers will wrap up their weekend on the road with a 4:00 contest against Indy on Sunday. Wheeling will then play its final six regular season home games. The first of those is a Frosty Friday on March 28th against Cincinnati. Two highlight promotions during the homestand will be Black & Gold Night Starring former Pittsburgh Steeler Ryan Shazier on Saturday, March 29th, and the third annual Wizards & Wands Game on Saturday April 5th. Individual tickets for 2024-25 home games are available by calling (304) 234-GOAL or visiting wheelingnailers.com. The Wheeling Nailers, considered one of the top things to do in Wheeling, West Virginia, provide affordable family entertainment for fans throughout the Ohio Valley.

