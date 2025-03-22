Bison Win Streak Snapped in Indy

March 22, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)

Fishers, Ind. - The Bloomington Bison suffered a 5-2 loss to the Indy Fuel on Saturday night at Fishers Event Center to end the team's three-game winning streak.

Indy posted a three-goal first period that began with Kevin Lombardi scoring just 50 seconds into the contest. His 16th of the season came from Jarrett Lee. At 7:32, Kevin Lynch extended the Fuel lead with his fourth of the season. Ty Farmer and Darby Llewellyn assisted on the goal. Bryan Lemos finished the scoring in the period with his seventh of the year from Lombardi and Kyle Maksimovich at 10:49. The Fuel took a 3-0 lead into the second period and outshot the Bison by an 11-7 margin.

:49 into the second period, Josh Boyer scored on a deflection for his 10th of the season. Jonny Evans collected the primary assist while Jake Murray tallied the secondary assist. With eight minutes remaining in the frame, Evans scored his second of the year on a rush into the zone. Murray assisted on the goal to bring the game to a 3-2 score favoring the Fuel. This score carried into the third with the Bison gaining offensive momentum and outshooting the Fuel 12-7 in the stanza.

The third period remained tight with the Bison continuing an offensive push. At 11:26, Lemos scored his eighth of the year on the power play. Lee and Lombardi assisted on the goal to return the Fuel to a two-goal lead. The Bison pulled the goaltender late in the game but surrendered an empty goal to close the scoring. Matus Spodniak found the net for his fourth of the year from Lynch and Lucas Brenton with :35 remaining.

Dryden McKay made 19 saves on 23 shots in the loss. Ben Gaudreau stopped 28 of 30 shots in the victory. The Bison went 0-for-4 on the power play and 1-for-2 on the penalty kill.

