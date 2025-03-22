Rush Game Notes: March 22, 2025 vs. Wichita Thunder

March 22, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)

(RAPID CITY, S.D.)- The Rapid City Rush, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Calgary Flames, take on the Wichita Thunder on Rush Fights Cancer Night, presented by Vitalant and Great Clips. Puck drop is scheduled for 7:05 p.m. MDT on Saturday at The Monument Ice Arena.

LAST TIME OUT

Peter Bates scored with 15 minutes remaining in the game, then the Wichita Thunder got puck-luck on their side in a 4-3 victory over the Rapid City Rush at The Monument Ice Arena on Friday. Billy Constantinou and Luke Mylymok scored in the second period as Rapid City trimmed two-goal deficits down to one. Mitchell Smith tied the game in the opening two minutes of the third period. Despite the Rush outshooting Wichita 14-6 in the third period and 37-34 in the game, the Thunder came away with numerous lucky breaks as Rapid City pressed for the tying goal. Blake Bennett hit the post flush in the third period, to go along with net-front scrambles that never quite seemed to find friendly sticks.

A SPECIAL WEEKEND

Rush Fights Cancer is a powerful game every year. With Head Coach & GM Scott Burt's ongoing fight against a brain tumor, this weekend is extra special for the Burt family and his hockey team. 'Burtie' and the Rush leadership group visited with cancer survivors at the Monument Health Cancer Care Institute on Monday. Burt's daughter, Sophie, painted his initials at Paint the Ice on Thursday.

45-43-10

Rapid City's line of Luke Mylymok, Parker Bowman, and Maurizio Colella came away with four points combined. Mylymok scored his fourth goal in the last six games, while Colella- celebrating his 28th birthday with family in town- picked up two primary assists in the second period.

HIS FIRST ONE IS A BIG ONE

Mitchell Smith scored his first goal with the Rush- and just his second pro goal- when he picked up his own rebound and tied the game 1:36 into the third period. The defensive pairing of Smith and Chase Pauls earned important minutes last night, including power play time.

CAPTAIN SCRAPS

Ryan Wagner picked up his first fight as a member of the Rush when he dropped the gloves with Michal Stinil in the second period. The fight gave his team a boost, with Billy Constantinou scoring while Wagner was in the box about five minutes later.

