Game Day: Avoiding the Sweep

March 22, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)

Allen Americans News Release









Allen Americans and Idaho Steelheads hug the officials

(Allen Americans) Allen Americans and Idaho Steelheads hug the officials(Allen Americans)

Boise, Idaho -- The Allen Americans (14-37-8-2), ECHL affiliate of the Utah Hockey Club, powered by Energy Transfer Partners, face the Idaho Steelheads (31-21-8-1) tonight at 8:10 PM CST at Idaho Central Arena. Tonight is the final game of a three-game series. Americans Tonight:

Pregame Show: 7:40 PM CST

Puck Drop: 8:10 PM CST

Watch Live: FLOHOCKEY.TV

Listen Live: AMERICANS 24/7

On the Call: Tommy Daniels

Social Media: Alyssa Santos

Next Home Game: 4/1/25 vs. Tulsa Oilers, 7:10 PM CST

Solid Effort Falls Short: The Americans played a tight game on Friday night losing to the Idaho Steelheads 1-0 at Idaho Central Arena. The only goal of the hockey game came early in the second period as Idaho's Kaleb Pearson scored on the power play, his sixth goal of the season to give the Steelheads a 1-0 lead. It was the only goal that beat Americans starter Luke Richardson, who stopped 37 of 38 Idaho shots. The Americans continued their struggles on the power play going 0-for-4. Idaho had five power play opportunities going 1-for-5. Idaho outshot the Americans 38-31 for the game. Kaleb Pearson led Idaho with seven shots on net. Mark Duarte led the Americans with six.

The Big Goose Egg: With the Americans 1-0 loss in Idaho on Friday night it marked the third time in the last five games that the Americans were shutout by their opponent. The Americans have scored a total of three goals in their last six games.

Head-to-Head with Idaho: The Americans and Steelheads have played three times this season, with Idaho winning all three games. From the current roster, Brian Chambers and Nick Isaacson lead the Americans in scoring against Idaho with one point each.

Six Pack: The Americans losing streak has reached six games. The team has dropped 10 straight at home. Their longest road losing streak this year was 12.

After 20 Minutes: When trailing after the first period it's been a struggle for the Americans this season winning just two times all year (2-26-2-0).

Comparing Allen and Idaho:

Allen Americans:

Home: 6-19-4-1

Away: 8-18-4-1

Overall: 14-37-8-2

Last 10: 1-8-1-0

Allen Americans Leaders:

Goals: (18) Mark Duarte and Spencer Asuchak

Assists: (31) Brayden Watts

Points: (48) Brayden Watts

/-: (+1) Trevor LeDonne and Michael Gildon

PIM's: (80) Nick Isaacson

Idaho Steelheads:

Home: 15-12-2-1

Away: 16-9-4-0

Overall: 31-21-8-1

Last 10: 5-4-1-0

Idaho Steelheads Leaders:

Goals: (23) Connor MacEachern

Assists: (45) Matt Register

Points: (52) Ty Pelton-Byce

+/-: (+26) Matt Register

PIM's (94) Connor Punnett

GROUP TICKETS ON SALE!

Don't miss the excitement of Americans Hockey in 2024-2025. Call 972-912-1000.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from March 22, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.