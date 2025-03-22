Heartlanders Gutty In 3-1 Win Over Komets

March 22, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)

Iowa Heartlanders News Release







Coralville, Iowa - The Iowa Heartlanders evened the weekend series with a 3-1 win over the Fort Wayne Komets Saturday at Xtream Arena. Adam Goodsir notched Iowa's first goal. Jack O'Brien scored two unanswered goals to break a 1-1 tie and earn his first multi-goal game of the season. Kyle McClellan made 22 saves in the victory.

Goodsir opened the scoring six minutes into the first period, snapping the puck home from the hash marks of the right face-off circle, assisted by TJ Walsh and Matt Hubbarde to make the score 1-0.

Zach Jordan tied the score at one with a power-play goal five minutes into the second period. O'Brien scored the go-ahead goal for the Heartlanders four minutes later, tapping in the puck on a rebound created by a shot from Keltie Jeri-Leon to bring the score to 2-1. Kyle Masters earned the secondary assist.

O'Brien scored his second goal with 7:02 left in the third to extend the Heartlanders' lead to 3-1, earning his fourth multi-point game of the season.

Connor Ungar made 28 saves in the loss.

Box Score

