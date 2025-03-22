Griffin Ness Scores First Goal for Utah in Loss at Kansas City

March 22, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)

Independence, Missouri - Griffin Ness scored his first goal in a Utah Grizzlies uniform 4:14 into the third period in a 4-1 loss to the Kansas City Mavericks on a Saturday night at Cable Dahmer Arena.

KC took a 1-0 lead on a Luke Loheit goal 2:32 into the contest. The Mavericks held on to the one goal lead throughout the rest of the first period as Utah outshot KC 11 to 6 for the period and 28 to 17 in the contest.

The Mavericks got second period goals from Nathan Dunkley, Marcus Crawford and Landon McCallum. Dunkley's goal was on the power play as KC went 1 for 3 on the man advantage, Utah was 0 for 5.

Ness scored on a breakaway to get Utah on the board 4:14 into the third. Ness had 11 goals in 59 games with Toledo this season. Derek Daschke led Utah with 5 shots on goal.

KC's Noah West saved 27 of 28 as his record goes to 4-0 as a pro. Utah's Vinny Duplessis stopped 10 of 14 before he was replaced by Jake Barczewski, who saved all 3 shots he saw in the final 27:04 of the contest.

The Grizzlies begin their final homestand of the 2024-25 season on Wednesday night vs Allen at 7:10 pm. Tickets for every Grizzlies home game are available at utahgrizzlies.com or by calling (801) 988-8000.

3 stars

1. Luke Loheit (KC) - 1 goal, 1 assist, +1, 2 shots.

2. Nathan Dunkley (KC) - 1 goal, 1 assist, +1, 2 shots.

3. Marcus Crawford (KC) - 1 goal, 1 assist, +2, 2 shots.

